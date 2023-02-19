Strictly star Will Mellor shows off shock transformation: ‘Best shape I’ve been in for years’

Strictly Come Dancing favourite Will Mellor has given Instagram fans an eyeful as he showed off his shock body transformation.

The Coronation Street star, 46, told followers he is in ‘his best shape in years’ as he posed for a topless snap.

Will – who was paired with Nancy Xu for the 2022 BBC series – just missed out on a place in Strictly’s final. But he and Nancy went on to perform in the recent live tour, picking up wins as they danced in venues across the UK.

Strictly stars Will Mellor and Nancy Xu very nearly made it to the 2022 series final (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Strictly news: Will Mellor thanks show

Hunk Will credited Strictly for his recent fitness success as he displayed his toned body on social media.

He wrote in his post’s caption: “Best shape I’ve been in for years!!!

“Thank you @bbcstrictly!”

Will continued: “Not looking for compliments and never usually post stuff like this but I’m 46 and feel great so gonna try and keep it up.

Not looking for compliments and never usually post stuff like this but I’m 46 and feel great.

“So good for my mental health as well!”

How followers reacted

Fans and celebrity pals were blown away by Will’s sculpted physique, commenting about how impressed they were.

Fellow soap star Ryan Thomas joked: “Marry me.”

Matt Goss, another Strictly 2022 contestant, congratulated Will: “Looking great mate.”

As did another Strictly dancer Tyler West, who offered the compliment: “Phenomenal bro.”

Meanwhile, Keith Lemon quipped: “Put it away. You’ll catch ya death!”

Two Pints actor Will Mellor came in for lots of compliments on Insta (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Other admirers couldn’t help but gush, too.

One fan sighed: “You always look fit in my eyes, wow that bod is a work of art.”

“Nearly dropped my phone,” wrote another, adding a winking emoji to their words.

Another supporter picked up on Will‘s reference to his age as they chipped in: “Like a very fine wine.”

And yet another wowed observer exclaimed: “Christ alive yes please!!”

