Strictly star Will Mellor urges fans to ‘make memories’ as he reveals extravagant anniversary celebrations

Strictly Come Dancing star Will Mellor has urged fans on Instagram to ‘make memories’ as he celebrated with his wife.

Former Corrie actor Will, 46, marked his and Michelle McSween’s 15th wedding anniversary with a ride in a chopper!

The couple went all out ahead of Will’s upcoming appearances in the BBC dance series, spending time on Devon’s coast.

Strictly star Will Mellor looks to have had a lovely few days away with his wife Michelle (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“It’s all about memories, right? Let’s have it!” Will told fans ahead of their trip, standing in front of the helicopter.

Michelle, meanwhile, made out as if she was fearful of going up in the air.

But Will’s uploads of the entire break showed her looking perfectly comfortable as they peered at the scenery below them while in the air.

Michelle waved at people seeing them off and Will gave the camera he was filming them on the thumbs up.

What a view!

Among several snaps of them aboard the helicopter were also clips and pics of where Will and Michelle stayed for their anniversary.

Will gave fans a tour of the luxurious hotel in Torquay that they stayed in – and also of the incredible sea view from their suite.

“We like to go different places and create memories,” Will mentioned.

Pointing out to the horizon, he enthused: “Looks at this! How amazing was that to wake up to this morning?!”

What a perfect, perfect way to start our anniversary.

Will also noted he’d admired the view while drinking his morning coffee first thing.

He continued: “What a perfect, perfect way to start our anniversary.”

Will Mellor is one of the favourites to do well in Strictly 2022 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Anniversary wishes

Within minutes of being shared on Insta on Friday (August 26) afternoon, Will’s post racked up hundreds of Likes.

And dozens of fans wished the pair – who share two teenage children together – all the best for their happy day.

Among them was another Weatherfield alumnus who is also another of 2022’s Strictly Come Dancing contenders.

Kym Marsh wrote in the post’s comments section: “Happy anniversary guys x.”

