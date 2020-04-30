Strictly star Rev Richard Coles reveals family member has died of coronavirus

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Reverend Richard Coles has revealed his sister-in-law has died of coronavirus.

The Church of England minister shared the sad news to Twitter on Wednesday (April 29).

He told his fans his sister-in-law Louise Coles "made lots of people very happy" including his late partner Reverend David Coles.

My lovely sister in law @lozaamandine died this afternoon with COVID19. She made lots of people very happy, not least @RevDavidColes, with whom she went on extravagant and unauthorised expeditions to her beloved North Africa. RIP, darling woman. pic.twitter.com/XOVoaLjKOA — Richard Coles (@RevRichardColes) April 29, 2020

Read more: BBC ‘planning Strictly Come Dancing dating spin-off show’

Richard shared a photo of Louise alongside David, who passed away in December.

What did he say?

Richard wrote: "My lovely sister-in-law @lozaamandine died this afternoon with COVID-19.

"She made lots of people very happy, not least @RevDavidColes, with whom she went on extravagant and unauthorised expeditions to her beloved North Africa.

"RIP, darling woman."

My niece is doing this in memory of her aunt. If you can spare anything that would be great. https://t.co/HkEVXPHlcv — Richard Coles (@RevRichardColes) April 30, 2020

Fans offered their condolences to Richard.

One person said: "I’m so sorry. You’re really being put through the mill at the moment."

After that, another wrote: "This is enormously sad; sending love and sympathy."

My lovely sister-in-law died this afternoon with COVID-19.

In addition, a third added: "Sincerest condolence for your loss. I will say a prayer for you and your family. Life can be very cruel."

Meanwhile, back in December, Richard was heartbroken after his partner David died.

The popular broadcaster, 58, shared the heartbreaking news via his Twitter at the time.

I’m very sorry to say that @RevDavidColes has died. He had been ill for a while. Thanks to the brilliant teams who looked after him at @KettGeneral. Funeral details to follow. “The Lord shall be thine everlasting light, and the days of thy mourning shall be ended”. pic.twitter.com/usvLDIBDv7 — Richard Coles (@RevRichardColes) December 17, 2019

Richard, who appeared in the 2017 series of Strictly, said: "I’m very sorry to say that @RevDavidColes has died. He had been ill for a while.

"Thanks to the brilliant teams who looked after him at @KettGeneral. Funeral details to follow.

"'The Lord shall be thine everlasting light, and the days of thy mourning shall be ended.'"

Church of England priests Richard and David lived together in a vicarage in Northamptonshire.

The couple entered into a civil partnership in 2005, soon after Richard was ordained into the Anglican church.

Meanwhile, members of the Strictly family left messages of support.

Richard Coles appeared on Strictly in 2017 (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood has got engaged

2017 winner Joe McFadden said: "I’m so sorry to hear this darling Richard. Sending you much love. Here if you ever need me."

In conclusion, Richard's dance partner Dianne Buswell said: "I am so sorry to hear this. Sending all my love to you rev!

"My prayers and thoughts are with you."

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and leave us a comment on what you think of this story.