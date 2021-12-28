Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse left her Instagram followers in tears after posting an emotional video showing her reuniting with her family after three years.

The 31-year-old professional dancer on the BBC show didn’t tell her mum that she was flying home to spend Christmas in her native South Africa.

Oti was already emotional filming herself at the airport right at the start of her journey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oti Mabuse (@otimabuse)

Read more: Expert says it’s “unlikely” that Oti Mabuse will return to Strictly Come Dancing

She says: “I’m on my way home. I haven’t been home in four years. I haven’t seen my mum in three, haven’t seen my dad in four. She doesn’t know I’m coming home.”

Her reunion was an emotional one

Oti then shows her journey to her home and then sneaking in to surprise her stunned family.

She captioned the video: “FINALLY AFTER YEARS I WAS ABLE TO GO HOME TO SOUTH AFRICA.

“Decided to surprise my family and not tell them I’m coming home just to see their expressions, mom was speechless (touched me all to see if I was real, dad couldn’t stop smiling and my god mother cried her eyes off).

“To say I was emotional is an absolute understatement I have been waiting 3-4 years to hold my mom, dad, sister, nieces and nephews in my arms and just spend time with them NOT through a screen.

“I rarely share family events but this felt really special to me and I know so many others are in my position and were buzzing when RSA was taken off of the red list.

The emotional star hasn’t seen her parents in years (Credit: SplashNews)

“Covid has really taught me how much family is above all and should never be taken for granted. Please excuse the coming photo dumps that will be flying your way.”

Oti’s friends and followers flooded her page with well wishes.

What did fans say?

One fan wrote: “Absolutely wonderfully fabulous. It made me emotional too #FamilyIsEverything #Love #JustFabulous.”

Another said: “Aww tearing up here, @otimabuse you deserve it.”

“Oh @otimabuse you’ve made me cry, it’s been nearly three years for me and I don’t know when I’ll make it over. Enjoy every second, you deserve it,” another added.

Other Strictly stars joined in too.

“Most amazing video,” said Tilly Ramsay who competed in this year’s show.

This year’s champ, Giovanni, sent his love (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Fellow professional dancer and 2021 champ, Giovanni Pernice, wrote: “Happy for you babe!!!” complete with a string of crying and heart-eyed emojis.

Oti had better make the most of her holiday as she’s set for a busy 2022 after landing a role as a judge on ITV’s Dancing On Ice.

She will take over from John Barrowman in the next series.

Meanwhile, an expert has said it’s unlikely that Oti will return to Strictly with her new role.

Oti is switching the dance-floor for the ice-rink (Credit: SplashNews)

Read more: Emma Willis on how having three children “wrecked” her body

There is still a long time to go until the next series of Strictly starts getting planned however, publicist and celebrity PR Harry Rutter believes it is unlikely that Oti will return to the BBC.

Rutter spoke to Metro about Oti’s switch from the BBC to ITV.

Oti’s exciting new role

“It is very rare that talent would switch between BBC and ITV shows, this would have been an almost too good to be true offer for Oti – one she couldn’t refuse,” he continued.

Dancing On Ice will begin airing on January 22, 2022, on ITV and ITV Hub.

What do you think of Oti’s emotional reunion? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!