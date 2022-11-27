Former Strictly star Nicola Adams has left fans confused after sharing a wedding picture with her girlfriend Ella Baig.

The couple, who welcomed their first child in July 2022 are seen in full wedding finery on a tropical beach.

Nicola even captured the image: “Perfect together.”

Nicola Adams congratulated by fans

Fans immediately concluded the pair had wed and sent their congratulations

“Congratulations you gorgeous people,” wrote one.

Another added: “Congratulations to you both – you both look gorgeous – perfect little family – wishing you every happiness together.”

“Congratulations on your engagement or wedding whichever one it is hope you’ll have years of happiness,” said a third.

Has Nicola Adams got married?

However, Nicola was quick to respond to one follower setting the record straight.

“We didn’t get married,” she revealed.

In fact, it seems as if they were attending the wedding of some friends in the tropical location instead.

Strictly star Nicola has welcomed her first child with girlfriend Ella (Credit: ITV)

Nicola and Ella’s baby news

Things have been full on for Nicola and Ella after their first child arrived into the world earlier this year.

Strictly Come Dancing star Nicola shared the news in a message to HELLO! magazine.

Nicola said she and Ella are “so overwhelmed with love” after welcoming their baby on Saturday July 9.

Speaking to the publication, Nicola said: “We are so excited to have welcomed our son into the world on Saturday morning at around 7am.

“Nothing prepares you for this moment in life but I am so overwhelmed with love and proud of Ella.

“We can’t wait to start this new chapter with baby Adams.”

Earlier this year, Nicola and Ella revealed they were expecting their first child after rounds of IVF.

Professional boxer Nicola said at the time: “I can’t wait for the baby to be born.”

In April, the couple shared the news that they were having a little boy.

Nicola told HELLO!: “It’s super cool. I’m excited, happy, nervous and just wondering what to expect. All my friends have boys, so I was like: ‘Yes!’ when I found out.”

Nicola was part of the same-sex duo on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing

In 2020 Nicola made history appearing in Strictly Come Dancing‘s first same-sex couple. She was partnered with Katya Jones.

However, they were forced to withdraw after Katya tested positive for coronavirus.

At the time Nicola told The Sun: “I’m absolutely devastated my Strictly journey has come to an end so soon.

“I had so much more to give and so many people to win this for! But I just want to say a huge thank you to Katya for being the best dance partner anyone could ask for.

“She pushed me way out of my comfort zone and it’s been an incredible experience.

“I’m gutted to be out of the competition but in these unprecedented times and as frustrating as it is, the COVID measures in place are to keep everyone safe, and I’m doing what I can to help.”

However her exit from the show has been brought up again this series as fans are furious Kym Marsh, in the same position, has been given a free pass to the next round.

