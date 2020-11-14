Strictly star Max George is unlikely to become the next victim of the show’s infamous curse because he’s got his girlfriend watching him the whole time.

Max, 32, said he’s set up a WhatsApp portal at his flat so that his partner, Stacey Giggs, 38, can keep tabs on him night and day.

And that means the former Wanted singer couldn’t cosy up to his professional partner Dianne Buswell, 31, even if he wanted to.

Dianne and Max have looked electrifying together on the Strictly dance floor (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Max George sets up spy camera

Max and Stacey started dating in 2019, two years after Stacey got divorced from former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs.

The couple now live together with Stacey’s children from her marriage to Giggs – Liberty, 17, and Zach, 14.

Read more: Strictly: Anton Du Beke breaks his silence as he prepares to join judging panel

And Max has set up a video system that means they can keep tabs on him while he’s away shooting Strictly.

I’ve got a portal and it follows you around the room, so wherever I walk it follows me.

He told The Sun: “It’s like a little TV screen. I’ve got a portal and it’s HD, and it follows you around the room, so wherever I walk it follows me.

“I turn that on so it’s like I’m there. Eyes on me.”

Stacey is the ex-wife of former footballer Ryan Giggs (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Stacey reads the ‘riot act’

It was recently claimed that Stacey had told Max to curb his flirting while he’s on Strictly.

A source told New!: “Max is a terrible flirt and very cheeky. There’s definite chemistry between him and Dianne, but she is a total professional.

“Stacey apparently read Max the riot act before he went on the show and has now given him another warning, so he knows he can’t cross the line.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing: Nicola Adams vows to ‘keep fighting’ after exit

“Max is a very lovable guy and women are drawn to him. He’s got that charm.”

However, the singer is adamant that he only has eyes for Stacey, and revealed how difficult it is being apart from her while he’s on the dancing show.

The contestants cannot see their partners and families during the series, due to COVID-19.

Max told The Sun: “Obviously it’s hard of course and we miss each other loads but it’s just going to make the reunion even nicer, the longer it goes on.”

Strictly Come Dancing returns tonight at 7.10pm on BBC One.

Tell us what you think of our story on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.