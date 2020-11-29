Strictly 2020 star Maisie Smith says she has put on weight since starting her Strictly training.

The EastEnders actress, 19, says she has been enjoying larger meals on account of her gruelling dance training sessions.

And she hasn’t been able to visit the gym thanks to lockdown restrictions.

Speaking to the Daily Star, Maisie said: “I’ve put on weight! I make dinners at the weekend to last the whole week and I eat them within two days.

“The gyms are closed and I’m a gym freak – that’s where I feel happiest – but I don’t feel like I’m lacking.”

But she says she is enjoying getting physically stronger from the hours of dance practice required.

Maisie Smith with her Strictly partner Gorka Marquez (Credit: BBC)

And she is enjoying learning the new dance styles too.

Her frank admissions come just days after she shared her body insecurities on Instagram.

Read more: Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse divides fans as she is accused of being ‘too loud’

The actress, who plays Tiffany Butcher on EastEnders, said she feels insecure over her ‘cellulite.’

However, she says she is trying to accept her body and embrace body positivity.

She addressed her some 863,000 followers with: “Here lies a collection of photos taken at the exact same time, however, from different angles, under different lighting.

Maisie opened up about her body insecurities (Credit: SplashNews)

“The past few years I’ve been VERY insecure about my legs. I covered them up as much possible. No matter how many people told me “cellulite is natural.. everyone has it…” I still hated them.

Read more: Strictly viewers blast Max George voted off as ‘punishment’ for swearing

“It’s taken me a while but I’m starting to accept these aspects of myself that I’ve always seen as “flaws”. I wore gym shorts (out of the house) for the FIRST time a couple of months ago n I was so so proud of myself I wish I could I say that I LOVE my body but I’m still working on that.

“The reason I posted this was because I understand that it’s SO hard to love yourself and see your “flaws” as “qualities”. We ALL have things we want to change about ourselves.

“But I hope this can help other people feel more confident about their own insecurities. BECAUSE YOU ARE FRIGGING BEAUTIFUL.

“And because self love is the best love.”



Her fans rushed to reassure her on her natural beauty.

One user reassured her with: “Maze your legs are incredible! Own them girl!”

While another user commented: “This is beautiful. And you’re so beautiful.”

And a third user gushed: “Oh Maisie Moo if only you could see what we all see!! Beautiful inside & out.”

What do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.