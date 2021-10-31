Strictly star Judi Love’s ‘awful’ performance criticised as viewers predict she’ll face dance-off

Judi Love made a return to Strictly Come Dancing last night following her battle with COVID-19.

The Loose Women star performed the Cha Cha Cha to Physical by Olivia Newton-John alongside her professional partner Graziano Di Prima.

Last weekend, Judi and Graziano pulled out of the show after she had tested positive for coronavirus.

Judi and Graziano returned to Strictly last night (Credit: BBC)

Judi Love on Strictly

As they made their comeback last night, the pair were allowed to perform the dance they were meant to be doing last Saturday (October 23) due to little practice time as Judi was isolating.

However, the routine had a Halloween twist to tie in with this weekend’s spooky theme.

Judi and Graziano put on a show and gave it their all, but not all the judges were impressed.

Motsi, Shirley and Anton enjoyed Judi’s performance (Credit: BBC)

What did the Strictly judges say?

Craig Revel Horwood told the pair: “It was flat-footed, stompy and for me it didn’t work at all.”

Motsi Mabuse asked: “That’s it? You’re finished?”

Craig replied: “You don’t want me to go on darling.”

Judi said: “Love you too Craig. We love you Craig.”

Motsi told Judi: “You look more determined, you look like you know what you were doing

Craig didn’t like the routine (Credit: BBC)

“Yes work on the technique but you were much more comfortable on the dance floor. Well done, welcome back.”

Meanwhile, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas also enjoyed the routine and had more complimentary comments for Judi.

However, some viewers watching had similar views to Craig with some people branding the performance “awful”.

One person said on Twitter: “Sorry Judi you need to put in a lot more time in the practice room. That Cha Cha was chillingly awful.”

Another wrote: “Oh dear this is awful from Judi and Graziano but I know she’s been poorly.”

Viewers were divided over Judi’s routine last night (Credit: BBC)

A third tweeted: “Bottom 2 has to be either Judi, Dan or Sara. They were awful tbh.”

Others predicted Judi will be in the dance-off, with one saying: “Judi will definitely be in the #Strictly dance-off.”

Another added: “Gotta feeling Judi Love and Graziano will be in the dance off.”

One said: “Nice to see Judi back on the #Strictly dance floor but not the best performance sadly. Could be in the dance off.”

Meanwhile, others loved Judi’s routine and were thrilled to have her back on the show.

One gushed: “Judi is an absolute gem. I love watching her dance.”

Another said: “Hope Judi gets through!! We love her.”

One tweeted: “I love the energy and character Judi brings every week.”

The Strictly Come Dancing results show airs on BBC One, tonight, at 7:15pm.

