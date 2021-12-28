Strictly star John Whaite shows off one-stone weight gain after stint on show

Strictly star John Whaite has revealed he put on over a stone of weight during the BBC dancing competition.

John, 32, took to Instagram to share the news with fans.

But he said he “didn’t regret a single ounce or pound”.

John shared the selfie on Instagram (Credit: Instagram)

What did Strictly star John Whaite say about his weight loss?

John shared a selfie that showed off his muscular, toned torso.

Pictured in his bedroom, he left little to the imagination and was seen wrapped in only a bath towel to cover his modesty.

Captioning the image, he said: “Results are in: I gained over a stone doing Strictly Come Dancing.

“And you know what? I don’t regret a single ounce or pound.

“Mental health (and having a bloody good time) > aesthic [sic] appeal.”

John revealed how Strictly helped him (Credit: BBC)

How Strictly helped John Whaite

Since John and pro dance partner Johannes Radebe reached the final, the former Bake Off star has spoken about how Strictly has helped with his battle with bulemia.

In an Instagram live chat with fans, he was asked whether he had to eat more to fuel his dancing.

“I’ve spoken about this openly in the past and I’m not ashamed to admit that I have bulimia,” he answered.

“So for me, diet has always [been] something I have always struggled with.

“But I think Strictly taught me that you’ve got to respect your body, you’ve got to fuel yourself with food and if you’ve got more output you need more input as well.

“Strictly kind of emphasised that fact that you have to look after yourself.

“And that’s why if you are struggling with an eating disorder do try to get some help with it if you can, get a therapist if you can.”

Could John go on to greater success? (Credit: BBC)

Winner in the long term?

The duo – the show’s first male same-sex couple – got all the way to the final earlier this month.

Despite losing out to Rose Ayling-Ellis and her partner Giovanni Pernice, John and Johannes won plenty of fans for their performances and what they achieved.

In fact, one TV source says that John could be the real winner of Strictly in the long term.

The source told The Sun: “John has the winning combination of sex appeal, a bubbly personality and a huge profile thanks to Strictly.”