Strictly star Janette Manrara pays emotional tribute to friend following sad death

Strictly pro Janette Manrara has paid an emotional tribute to a dear friend following his sad death.

The dance world saw an outpouring of grief after the news Andrew Corbet Burcher had died, aged 70.

Always greeting you with a smile and a cheeky joke.

Playwright Andrew was the director of Dance Attic Studios in Fulham, London.

Strictly star Janette Manrara leads tributes to her friend

Strictly’s It Takes Two presenter Janette took to Instagram sharing a picture of Andrew.

She said: “Such sad news. We have known Andrew for 11 years, and he was a very special part of our engagement.

“As they said themselves, he was @danceatticstudios…

“Always greeting you with a smile and a cheeky joke. We will miss him very much.

“They don’t make many like him anymore. All of our love to his loved ones during this difficult time.”

Fellow Strictly stars and celebs were quick to pay their respects.

Professional dancer Janette paid tribute on Instagram (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Karen Hauer wrote “Nooo! So saddened by this news.

“Andrew was so welcoming and I always loved chatting with him. He will be missed. Sending all the love.”

Gorka Marquez added: “So sorry to hear this sad news… sending all the love.”

Oritsé Williams also replied to the studio’s post announcing the sad news.

He wrote: “This is such sad news. Thank you Andrew for putting up with me as a cheeky boy with a big dream.

“This was where I formed the band that became JLS.”

Janette revealed Andrew was a “special part” in her and husband Aljaz Skorjanec’s engagement.

She has spoken in the past of how dance has bound she and Aljaz together ‘more than words can express’.

Janette and Aljaz married in 2017 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Aljaz proposed in a dance studio, thought to be one of the studios at Attic.

Janette previously shared a picture of them writing: “This photo was taken in the room where @aljazskorjanec proposed to me; a dance studio.

“Dancing is how we met and fell in love. It‘s hard to express just how much our love is bounded by it.”

