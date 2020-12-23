Strictly Come Dancing pro Janette Manrara has expressed her sadness over not being able to spend Christmas with her family.

The star, who recently competed in the BBC show‘s finale with celebrity partner HRVY, shared an emotional message to Instagram on Tuesday.

Janette said she will miss her family, who live in Miami, but feels “blessed” to be able to spend it with her “wonderful” husband Aljaž Škorjanec.

What did Strictly star Janette Manrara say?

In a video, the star said: “Unfortunately I will not be spending Christmas with my family this year.

“Like so many of us who have had to change our plans and not see loved ones because of what’s going on in the world.

“But I think sometimes in the darkest and scariest of places can shine the brightest of lights at the end of it.

Janette Manara said she’s unable to spend Christmas with her family (Credit: Alucard / SplashNews.com)

“None of this is forever, all of it is temporary. I think the light at the end of the tunnel for me is I’ve got Aljaž and we can keep each other connected through our socials.”

She captioned the post: “We are in this together and #Christmas cannot be cancelled in our hearts.

“I will miss my family more then words can ever explain, but feeling blessed to have my wonderful husband and our home together.

“We have to try and find even the smallest of things that bring light in these times. It’s okay to allow yourself to feel how you feel; we are human.”

She continued: “But also remember that this is temporary and will pass.

Janette said she feels “blessed” to have husband Aljaž Škorjanec (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Janette sends support to her followers

“My hearts goes out to anyone who will not be spending Christmas with loved ones. Remember you are not alone!

“We are in this together and we can keep each other company on here and through so many other means of communication.

“Reach out and you will see just how much love and support there is out there. All my love always team! We’ve got this!”

Her followers sent their support to Janette, as one said: “Such a beautiful message.

Janette offered support to her fans (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

“Thank you for spreading positivity and kindness during these hard times.”

Another wrote: “Sending sooo much love! It helps so much knowing there’s others out there going through the same thing.”

