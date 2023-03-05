We’ve got a little while until Strictly season starts…but Giovanni Pernice is happy to fill the gap.

The pro dancer, 32, has taken to Instagram to make a big announcement.

Giovanni Pernice makes tour announncement

Lucky fans are going to have a double helping of the Italian stallion next year, as Giovanni is now touring his own show in 2024.

“What 2024 looks like,” he teased, sharing the poster of his Let Me Entertain You tour.

He also added tickets were on sale from next week.

The show follows on from this year’s Made in Italy tour, which promises: “An incredible soundtrack, stunning choreography and beautiful costumes.”

Giovanni’s Strictly pals were quick to congratulate him on his new tour announcement.

Judge Oti Mabuse wrote: “Get in!” with a series of raised hand emojis.

Meanwhile, Gorka Marquez left a round of applause emojis, and Neil Jones added: “Man doesn’t sleep.”

Fans are also thrilled at the news that Giovanni may be gracing a stage near them again.

“I’m definitely not going to miss out,” one person said in the comments.

“Yes! Loving the new artwork!” trilled a second.

A third agreed: “Already looking forward to it!” and a fourth said: “WOW!!! This looks like it’s going to be fire!”

Fans are certainly thrilled to learn Giovanni is back on tour (Credit: ITV)

Who is Giovanni dating?

Giovanni is a firm favourite with Strictly fans, after he lifted the Glitterball trophy with Rose Ayling-Ellis in 2021.

The pair are still close, with Giovanni showing a close bond witnh his former dance partner.

WOW!!! This looks like it’s going to be fire!

After Rose showed off a brand new, 70’s inspired look on her Instagram page, Giovanni was quick to like the picture.

While it’s been nearly two years since their win, Giovanni and Rose are still close (Credit: BBC)

He reportedly teased he is keen to settle down one day.

Giovanni is said to have told Strictly judge Anton Du Beke: “Of course, I want a family one day. You just have to find the right person first.

“I am just very focused on my career at the moment.”

However, shortly after the 2022 Strictly series ended, reported emerged Gio is dating winner Jowita Przystal.

The couple are said to be smitten with each other, although neither Giovanni or Jowita have confirmed the rumours.

