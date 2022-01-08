Strictly star Dan Walker has enjoyed a night out with Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington following the 2021 series.

BBC Breakfast host Dan shared a photo to Instagram showing himself, Nadiya and Kai at Mother India’s Cafe in Glasgow.

Alongside the image, Dan revealed he’d be on Saturday Mash Up on today (January 8).

What did Strictly star Dan Walker say on Instagram?

Dan wrote: “What a great night out in Glasgow with these 2. See you on Saturday Mash Up in the morning.”

Nadiya commented on the post: “THE BEST PARTNER.”

Fans gushed over the trio as one person commented: “Nice to see you with Nadiya again Dan!”

Nadiya and Dan enjoyed a night out with Kai Widdrington (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In addition, another wrote: “Lovely to see you three together.”

After that, a third added: “This is like dream night out.”

On Saturday, Nadiya shared a photo of the trio at the Saturday Mash Up studios.

Elsewhere, Dan has been taking a break from BBC Breakfast this week as he focuses on other projects and appearances.

However, he was forced to address his absence after viewers were left wondering whether he had left the programme.

Dan denied he’s left BBC Breakfast (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Has Dan left BBC Breakfast?

Dan wrote on Twitter earlier this week: “Just so you know… I haven’t left #BBCBreakfast, I haven’t ‘taken some time out after Strictly’ and there hasn’t been a ‘major presenter shake-up.’

“I’m just not in this week.”

Meanwhile, fans were relieved to hear Dan hadn’t left BBC Breakfast and many mocked people who thought he had quit.

One wrote: “Are you allowed holidays? Shock horror. Enjoy your break.”

In addition, another said: “How dare you take time off without the express permission of the general public and the press!!”

Finally, a third tweeted: “How very dare you take time away with your loved ones thus leaving the UK bereft with your absence on the big red sofa! Enjoy your time off.”

