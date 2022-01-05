Strictly star Amy Dowden tries on wedding dresses after being forced to postpone dream day

Amy Dowden has been spotted modelling a series of wedding dresses after being forced to postpone her big day.

The Strictly Come Dancing pro, 31, slipped into the gowns for a bridal shoot earlier today (January 5).

It comes months after Amy and partner Ben Jones postponed their wedding due to the pandemic.

Amy Dowden looked incredible as she tried on wedding dresses today (Credit: Instagram Story/ amy_dowden)

The dancer looked stunning as she showed off the dresses on her Instagram Story.

Ahead of the shoot, she explained: “I’ve arrived at the shoot. It’s a wedding dress shoot – how cool is that!

“Especially as I’m still to get married.”

Amy then went on to reveal a series of dresses from Laura May Bridal, with the first being a strapless number.

The second featured a lace top section, while a third was designed with flowers and statement sleeves.

Commenting on the frock, Amy shared: “Actually obsessed with this one.”

The Strictly star previously postponed her big day (Credit: Instagram Story/ amy_dowden)

Why did the Strictly star postpone her wedding?

Sadly, Amy may have to wait a little longer before tying the knot to her fiancé.

Ben got down on one knee at a New Year’s Eve party in 2018 and the pair quickly began planning their big day.

However, the couple were forced to push back the day after originally planning the ceremony for summer 2020.

Amy had even picked her bridesmaids – fellow Strictly professional dancers Oti Mabuse and Dianne Buswell.

The dancer previously revealed: “So today should have been my last day as a Miss.

“Obviously it’s not, really few mixed emotions. I should be on my way now to the cottage with my bridesmaids and my family… spending the night together playing games and probably me being really nervous.”

The star continued: “Ben would have been on his way to the other cottage… obviously we would have stayed apart! But I guess we have all this to come.

“Just remember safety is the most important thing and we still have a big day ahead.”

Meanwhile, it comes after Amy was rushed into hospital as a result of a Crohn’s flare up.

Amy’s hospital dash

The star has battled Crohn’s disease since the age of 11.

Shortly after being taken to hospital in an ambulance, Amy told fans: “Unfortunately, I was missing from the show as I had an unexpected Crohn’s flare up and hospital admission in which I received unbelievable care.

“I’m recovering very well and certainly being well looked after and look forward to returning to the dance floor.”

