Eiranedd Munro, the girlfriend of Strictly star Adam Peaty, has claimed that she was sexually assaulted twice whilst in McDonald’s.

The Olympic swimmer and his partner met on Tinder just two months before Eiri got pregnant in January last year.

Now, the mum-of-one has opened up on the alleged ordeal she faced two years ago.

Strictly star Adam Peaty: What did Eiranedd say?

The artist shared her story on Twitter yesterday (November 12).

She replied to a tweet urging bouncers to have more training on how to keep women safe on nights out.

The initial tweet read: “Hearing stories of girls being thrown out of nightclubs onto streets alone for being drunk when they’ve actually been spiked is terrifying.

The man came back to assault me again

“No girl should be thrown out of a venue alone whether she’s drunk or spiked.

“With the world the way it is I just don’t understand how throwing young girls who are not with it whether they’re drunk or spiked onto a dark street with no one around is still protocol for nightclubs.”

Eiranedd retweeted and added: “2 years ago I was sexually assaulted in a McDonalds.

Adam Peaty’s girlfriend Eiranedd Munro has shared her sexual assault ordeal (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I went to get help from the bouncer. His solution was to ask the man who did it to apologise to me and then allowed him to stay on the premises.

“Once the bouncer had left, the man came back to assault me again. So [bleep] bouncers.”

A McDonald’s spokesperson told Entertainment Daily! “We are saddened to learn about Ms Munro’s experience whilst in our restaurant two years ago. We apologise to her for the unacceptable way this was dealt with at the time.

“The safety and security of our people and our customers is our absolute priority and we strive to ensure our restaurants are a safe and welcoming environment for all.”

Adam and Eiro share one-year-old son George.

However, the artist has seemingly ruled out having another baby following her first pregnancy.

Adam and Katya were voted off Strictly last weekend (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Adam addresses ‘fix’ claims

Meanwhile, it comes days after Adam departed Strictly alongside partner Katya Jones.

The pair competed in the dreaded dance-off with Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin last weekend.

Following his exit, Adam’s mum took to social media to claim the show was a “total fix”.

Caroline also hit out at the judges, tweeting: “The judging is not consistent or fair, not just with Adam either.”

However, Adam jumped to his mum’s defence whilst appearing on BBC Breakfast on Thursday (November 11).

He said: “Mums are always going to support their own. She wanted to see me every Saturday night. You know how mums get, bless her.”

