Shirley Ballas shares big news as she insists it’s made a ‘difficult week more beautiful’ following Strictly backlash

Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas has revealed some big news after a “difficult week”.

The 62-year-old posted her exciting news on Instagram Stories, sharing her incredible achievement with her 240k followers.

Shirley shared her achievement on social media (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Strictly judge Shirley Ballas on Instagram

Shirley wrote: “This certainly made a difficult week more beautiful – second industry award this week. I guess I do know a thing or two about dance.

“Feeling honoured to be celebrated in my own industry for outstanding work spanning four decades.”

On the next image, the speech made for her when she got presented with the award from the Ballroon Dancing Federation was printed out.

She wrote: “I’m honoured to accept this award. It filled my heart as it came with love, appreciation and kindness. Thank you @grahamoswick for reading so beautifully.”

On the next snap, she admitted this week’s trolling had got to her.

“My industry, my global family, with gratitude I accept this award,” she wrote. “Coming off a very difficult week of trolling, I appreciate the recognition of my work to the industry I’ve grown up in.”

Strictly Come Dancing trolls

The trolling Shirley referred to came after viewers criticised her behaviour on the Strictly results show on Sunday (October 9).

The public voted to leave Fleur East and Richie Anderson in the bottom two. Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke all voted to save Fleur and Vito Coppola.

But Shirley said she would have voted the other way.

She said: “Well with the two couples the public put in the bottom two I would have saved Richie and Giovanni [Pernice].”

Shirley angered fans (Credit: BBC)

Host Tess Daly pointed out: “Of course, it makes no difference to the result.”

But viewers took aim at Shirley, heading to Twitter in their droves to call for her to be sacked.

However, she hit back, even revealing some of the vitriol she had received on social media.

She shared one particularly abusive message.

Shirley wrote: “This is the language and messages I get along with other disgusting low life messages.

“Because they think they are multiple British Open to the World Champions and qualified to judge. Very sad indeed.”

Troll apologies

On Monday, she told followers that some of the trolls had issued apologies.

She wrote: “I have received many apologies over the weekend regarding hurtful messages I’ve received on social media.

“Love to you all.”

I have received many apologies over the weekend regarding hurtful messages I’ve received on social media. All apologies are accepted and from now on let’s all respect each other and enjoy the show. Love to you all ❤️ — Shirley Ballas (@ShirleyBallas) October 10, 2022

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing spoiler: Furious fans left ‘gobsmacked’ as result is leaked again

Strictly Come Dancing returns Saturday, October 15 on BBC One from 6:30pm.

Strictly It Takes Two will air tonight at 6.30pm on BBC Two.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.