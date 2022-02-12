Rose Ayling-Ellis stuns in swimwear as she joins Strictly co-stars for hot tub ride

Strictly Come Dancing champ, Rose Ayling-Ellis, left fans stunned as she joined her co-stars for a hot tub ride in London.

Dragon’s Den star, Sara Davies, posted some clips of Rose and pals on Instagram as they relaxed between performances at London’s O2.

Along with John Whaite, Tilly Ramsay, Rhys Stephenson and Maisie Smith, Rose appeared in swimwear floating in a hot tub on the Thames.

Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis looked stunning as she relaxed (credit: Instagram/SaraDavies)

Read more: Giovanni Pernice announces another achievement with Strictly Come Dancing partner Rose Ayling-Ellis

The gang are clearly having the time of their lives with John blasting out a version of Cheryl’s Fight For This Love in the water.

But it’s Rose who steals the scene in a classic black swimsuit and huge smile.

Sara captioned one of the clips: “Well this was a different way to start the day today.”

When does the Strictly Live Tour finish?

The celebs and dancers are preparing to wrap up the 2022 live tour this weekend.

The tour finishes tomorrow after four weeks on the road, so they’ve more than earned their bubbly celebration.

John also posted clips on his Instagram, which showed the gang singing along to Kelly Clarkson and Miley Cyrus.

In other Rose news, her dancing pro partner, Giovanni Pernice, yesterday revealed they’d won an award.

Rose was clearly enjoying herself (Credit: Instagram/SaraDavies)

The pair’s iconic silent dance from the 2021 series of the dance contest earned them the Timeline TV Moment of the Year at the 2022 Broadcast Awards.

Giovanni announced the news on Instagram, saying: “Another incredible achievement for us @rose.a.e and our amazing @bbcstrictly family!!

“We love you.”

What award did Rose Ayling-Ellis win for silent dance on Strictly?

EastEnders star Rose also shared the news on her Instagram commenting on how exciting it was.

Their legions of fans gushed over the achievement.

One said: “Congratulations to you both, well deserved.”

Another wrote: “Congratulations Gio & Rose, you were definitely the highlight of my year.”

Rose has been on the road with the SCD gang (credit: SplashNews)

Read more: Rose Ayling-Ellis suffers unfortunate accident while on Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour

A third added: “No other two people deserve it more! Congratulations.”

Rose and Giovanni sparked an overwhelming reaction to their silent dance back last year.

The pair were performing a Couple’s Choice, which featured a silent segment to highlight what life is like for the deaf community.

Giovanni and Rose have also performed their Couple’s Choice while on the Strictly tour.

Rose and Gio were crowned champs in December, with Rose making history as the first deaf contestant – and winner.

What did you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.