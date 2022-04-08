Rose Ayling-Ellis looking at camera
News

Rose Ayling-Ellis beams on Instagram as she shows off hair makeover

A show-stopping transformation!

By Entertainment Daily

Rose Ayling-Ellis has had a great deal to celebrate over the past few months and now she’s treating herself, according to her Instagram.

In the midst of her Strictly Come Dancing victory alongside her dance partner Giovanni Pernice, the soap star has been nominated for Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment Award.

This is for their show-stopping performance to Clean Bandit and Zara Larsson’s Symphony, all whilst juggling a busy filming schedule for EastEnders.

Taking some well-deserved time out for herself, the 27-year-old has unveiled a brand-new hairstyle for the new month.

Rose Ayling-Ellis Shows off her new hairstyle on Instagram
Rose flaunts her freshly curled locks on Instagram as she nods along to Outkast’s hit So Fresh, So Clean (Credit: Instagram)

Rose Ayling-Ellis on Instagram

Adding to her Instagram Stories, Rose shared a clip of herself nodding along to Outkast’s tune So Fresh, So Clean.

So, a choice that comes as no surprise after her visit to the salon, the actress captioned the short video with “first haircut in ages”, ruffling her freshly curled locks in the wind.

Meanwhile, this week, Rose sent a message of love to her former dance partner Giovanni Pernice.

He’s currently embarking on his ‘This is Me’ solo tour.

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice on the dancefloor
Doing what they do best… Rose and Giovanni hit the dance floor in all smiles (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In an Instagram post this week, Giovanni featured a sign language interpreter who was part of his performance whilst touring in Glasgow.

“Very special performance for us yesterday,” he wrote underneath his action-packed image. “Glasgow with BSL interpreter Stacey.”

Rose responded beneath: “Love this very much Gio. Proud person here.”

Fans were quick to love Rose’s reaction and in moments, 400 people had responded to her comment, many adding their praise to it.

Read more: MAFS Australia: Olivia loses job over Married At First Sight photo scandal

One fan commented: “Will you have interpreters for your ‘Made in Italy’ show next year? I’ve already bought tickets,” to which Giovanni replied: “Of course darling.”

Rose and Giovanni competed in series 19 of Strictly Come Dancing in 2021.

Rose and Giovanni on Strictly

Not only did Rose go on to make history as the first deaf winner of the ballroom blockbuster, but they also earned the contest’s earliest perfect score of forty in its history.

The couple went on to defeat Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite and his partner Johannes Radebe in the final.

Read more: Married At First Sight Australia: Olivia hit with death threats over photo furore

They too made history as the show’s first ever all-male pairing.

Rose and Giovanni also wowed viewers and the country with their silent routine.

It saw them dance in silence for part of their performance.

It paid tribute to the deaf community and was dubbed as a life-changing experience for the duo.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Stephen Mulhern smiles in striped top at event
Stephen Mulhern fans over the moon as he announces good news after a rough time
Kate Garraway wears purple dress on GMB April 8, 2022
GMB host Kate Garraway distracts viewers with her dress today
Olivia smirking and Domenica looking shocked on Married At First Sight Australia
Married At First Sight Australia photo scandal – every sorry detail
BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty was missing from the show today
BBC Breakfast: Naga Munchetty replaced today as viewers delighted
Married At First Sight Australia couple Domenica and Jack being interviewed on the show
Married At First Sight Australia: Are Domenica and Jack still together? They’ve finally confirmed all!
Joe Swash smiling and with Stacey Solomon
Joe Swash ’so excited’ as he announces ‘family’ news ahead of wedding to Stacey Solomon