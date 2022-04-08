Rose Ayling-Ellis has had a great deal to celebrate over the past few months and now she’s treating herself, according to her Instagram.

In the midst of her Strictly Come Dancing victory alongside her dance partner Giovanni Pernice, the soap star has been nominated for Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment Award.

This is for their show-stopping performance to Clean Bandit and Zara Larsson’s Symphony, all whilst juggling a busy filming schedule for EastEnders.

Taking some well-deserved time out for herself, the 27-year-old has unveiled a brand-new hairstyle for the new month.

Rose flaunts her freshly curled locks on Instagram as she nods along to Outkast’s hit So Fresh, So Clean (Credit: Instagram)

Rose Ayling-Ellis on Instagram

Adding to her Instagram Stories, Rose shared a clip of herself nodding along to Outkast’s tune So Fresh, So Clean.

So, a choice that comes as no surprise after her visit to the salon, the actress captioned the short video with “first haircut in ages”, ruffling her freshly curled locks in the wind.

Meanwhile, this week, Rose sent a message of love to her former dance partner Giovanni Pernice.

He’s currently embarking on his ‘This is Me’ solo tour.

Doing what they do best… Rose and Giovanni hit the dance floor in all smiles (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In an Instagram post this week, Giovanni featured a sign language interpreter who was part of his performance whilst touring in Glasgow.

“Very special performance for us yesterday,” he wrote underneath his action-packed image. “Glasgow with BSL interpreter Stacey.”

Rose responded beneath: “Love this very much Gio. Proud person here.”

Fans were quick to love Rose’s reaction and in moments, 400 people had responded to her comment, many adding their praise to it.

One fan commented: “Will you have interpreters for your ‘Made in Italy’ show next year? I’ve already bought tickets,” to which Giovanni replied: “Of course darling.”

Rose and Giovanni competed in series 19 of Strictly Come Dancing in 2021.

Rose and Giovanni on Strictly

Not only did Rose go on to make history as the first deaf winner of the ballroom blockbuster, but they also earned the contest’s earliest perfect score of forty in its history.

The couple went on to defeat Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite and his partner Johannes Radebe in the final.

They too made history as the show’s first ever all-male pairing.

Rose and Giovanni also wowed viewers and the country with their silent routine.

It saw them dance in silence for part of their performance.

It paid tribute to the deaf community and was dubbed as a life-changing experience for the duo.

