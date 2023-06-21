Former Strictly star Susannah Constantine has been rushed to a hospital as she shared the news on Instagram.

An issue with her ‘withered’ arm turned out to be something more serious, she explained. The 61-year-old former Strictly contestant shared the worrying update with fans from her hospital bed.

Susannah shared a video update to Instagram depicting her left arm with a cannula inserted, and an infusion running. The star explained that symptoms had begun with a withered arm, but turned into something ‘far more serious’. She went on to thank the ‘ailing but still magnificent’ NHS for helping during an anxious time. She also expressed praise for the hospital’s doctors after everything they’d done.

Strictly star Susannah was rushed to hospital (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news

Although no diagnosis was shared, Susannah tagged the Brain and Spine Foundation in the post, specifically thanking neurosurgeons for putting her on the mend. She did put minds at rest by letting fans know the problem was ‘all sorted,’ concluding she was grateful for the help she’d received.

Concerned fans were quick to comment on the post, offering their well wishes. One wrote: “Thinking of you. Take it easy, don’t rush your recovery.” Another followed with: “What a shock to see this. Sending get well wishes.”

A slew of famous faces also appeared in the comments offering support, including Strictly dancer Johannes Radebe, presenter Lisa Snowdon, and Radio 1 DJ Charlie Hedges.

Strictly star Susannah Constantine (Credit: ITV)

Strictly star Susannah Constantine’s recent health battles

The ‘withered arm’ and subsequent hospital stay come amid further health revelations made by Susannah. She recently revealed a diagnosis of hearing loss, with many years spent attending gigs damaged her hearing. Experiencing symptoms for a year and a half, the star told the Mirror that being unable to hear birdsong from her countryside home urged her to take action. She also spoke of being embarrassed in social situations when she was forced to lip read those speaking to her.

Thinking of you. Take it easy, don’t rush your recovery.

Read more: Strictly star on hidden health condition that plagued her life for a decade: ‘Doctors were quite useless’



She said: “It was a cacophony of noise without the clarity and differentiation. That’s when I realised. Well, that coupled with my children calling me deaf and getting really frustrated with me.” She admitted to finding suffering a typically age-related ailment difficult, feeling huge stigma about wearing hearing aids. The former Strictly star now embraces her hearing aids, referring to them as being ‘like something from NASA’. Her attitude change means she’s now a huge fan of the transformative effect they’ve had on her life.

What do you think about Susannah’s hospital dash? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.