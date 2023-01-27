Strictly romance ‘on the cards’ as 2022 stars seen cosying up amid tour?

In Strictly news, co-stars Tyler West and Molly Rainford have sparked romance rumours after being spotted at a bar on a night out.

The pair sparked the speculations after they were rumoured to have grown close during their time on BBC show.

And new photos show the pair looking even more close as they are seen cosying up together on a night out during the Strictly tour .

Strictly stars Tyler West and Molly Rainford were seen cosying up together during a night out (Credit: ITV)

Strictly news

Tyler and Molly signed up to take part in the Strictly tour after competing in the 2022 series.

During the series, the two contestants both found themselves in the dance-off.

However, after they performed their routines again, the judges favoured Molly and Tyler became the eighth contestant to be booted off the show.

Now the pair have been seen cosying up to each other during a night out after the latest leg of the Strictly tour.

The pair headed out on the town in Nottingham with the Strictly tour crew and were seen enjoying drinks together.

In the photos, Molly and Tyler were seen standing close while Molly placed her hands on Tyler’s shoulder.

Molly was wearing a crop top and jeans while Tyler was dressed in a black top and tracksuit bottoms.

Molly Rainford and Tyler West have been taking part in the Strictly tour after competing on the show last year (Credit: BBC)

A Strictly insider told The Sun: “Everyone on the show is talking about how flirty the pair are.

“They’re both young and single and have really hit it off. And so it feels like romance is on the cards.

“They always seem to be smiling and having a laugh.”

Everyone on the show is talking about how flirty the pair are.

However, another source revealed that they are “just friends”.

ED! has contacted reps for Molly and Tyler for comment.

Read more: Gemma and Gorka baby news: Helen Skelton shares sweet message to Strictly partner

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.