Strictly star announces birth of second baby revealing ‘our little family are snuggling in together’

Strictly star Ali Bastian has announced the news that she’s welcomed her second child into the world.

Former Hollyoaks actress Ali announced her pregnancy with her second baby in September 2022.

Now, Ali has given birth to another daughter with her husband David.

Strictly baby news

Ali, who also has daughter Isla with David, shared the news with OK! Magazine on Thursday (February 16).

The couple welcomed their little girl on Saturday February 11.

Ali told the publication: “She’s arrived! David and I welcomed our beautiful little girl into the world last Saturday.

“Isla is the proudest big sister! Our little family are snuggling in together for her fourth trimester and will be back with more news soon!”

Ali has welcomed her second baby (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ali and David, who married in 2019, welcomed their first daughter Isla in March 2020.

Last September, the couple revealed they were expecting baby number two.

At the time, Ali told OK! Magazine: “Isla came into our room one morning and we were having snuggles. I said to David over her head, ‘I think we should tell her now’ and he agreed.

“I said, ‘Have you noticed that mummy’s tummy has been getting bigger?’ and she said ‘Yes!’ I said, ‘I’ve got a baby in my tummy.’ And then there was this big smile across her face.”

Ali now has two daughters with husband David (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ali added: “I wish we had captured that, it was magical, I’ll never forget it. She understood. I said, ‘You are going to be a big sister’ and her face lit up.”

During the interview, Ali also opened up about having Isla just before the Covid-19 lockdown.

She said this time with their second daughter they’ll “be able to enjoy the things that we couldn’t do last time” as their families “missed out on the first few months of Isla’s life”, but admitted it will be “a bit bittersweet”.

Earlier this month, Ali – who competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2009 – shared a message with her fans as she marked 38 weeks pregnant.

She said: “Bumpdate! 38 weeks this week! Can’t believe how soon I will be meeting you baby girl!

“I’ve gone from feeling like I needed a few more weeks to feeling very ready!!

“Nesting is now in full flight and if it was safe for me to be up a ladder, I’d be cleaning light bulbs right now!”

