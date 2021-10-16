Strictly champion Ore Oduba has shared the gorgeous news that his wife Portia has given birth to a beautiful baby girl.

Ore, who won the BBC dance show in 2016, shared two pictures of the tot to Instagram.

He also revealed her beautiful name, and her full head of hair.

Ore Oduba, who won Strictly in 2016, has welcomed a new addition with wife Portia (Credit: Splash News)

Strictly champ Ore announces baby news

Ore posted the happy news to Instagram last night (October 15).

He revealed that she was born on Friday October 15 and that she was “perfect”.

Ore also revealed her adorable name.

He said: “Been dreaming about you… Welcome, Genie 💞 our perfect little girl @portiajett.”

Portia appeared to have recovered enough from labour to also announce the happy news on social media.

She said the baby had “completed” them.

“Our baby girl… 💗. You’ve completed us Genie Oduba,” she said.

The pictures the pair posted of the baby show her clutching her dad’s little finger with her tiny hand.

Although Genie’s face is partially obscured, you can see that the tot has a full head of dark hair.

Ore also posted a black and white shot of her tiny little feet.

Over on her grid, Portia shared a black and white picture of herself and Ore gently holding their new arrival’s hand.

Sending lots of love from the Strictly family

Ore’s Strictly family were the first to congratulate him on the happy news.

Gemma Atkinson shared: “So happy for you!”

Pro dancer Aljaz Skorjanec also sent his congratulations.

He said: “Huge congratulations to you both! Just beautiful.”

“Amy Dowden also posted: Massive congratulations to your beautiful family.”

Meanwhile, Janette Manrara shared: “So happy for you both! Cannot wait to meet the little princess!”

How many kids do Ore and Portia Oduba have?

Ore and Portia are now a family of four.

Back in January 2018, Portia gave birth to their first child, a little boy.

Roman is now three and no doubt looking forward to his big brother duties.

Congratulations guys!

