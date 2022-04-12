Strictly pro dancer Neil Jones has reputedly moved in with his girlfriend, who happens to be much younger than him.

Despite the age gap, a friend of the 39-year-old star has admitted that “it’s looking good” for the dancer and his new girlfriend.

Neil is enjoying a whirlwind romance (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Strictly star Neil Jones ‘moves in with girlfriend’

Neil hasn’t wasted any time in taking his new relationship to the next level if reports are to be believed.

The 39-year-old pro dancer has reportedly moved his new girlfriend, Sienna Hollen, into his London flat, after just a few weeks of dating.

Read more: Deadline on Channel 5: Who is in the cast, how many episodes and where is it filmed?

Sienna, aka Miss Romania, is in her early twenties, meaning there’s quite an age gap between her and Neil.

Sienna is the latest romance for Neil since his split from fellow Strictly pro Katya Jones in 2019.

Despite the age gap between Neil and Sienna, things are going well according to one of the dancer’s friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sienna Hollen (@sienna.hollen)

Strictly pro Neil Jones takes relationship to the next stage

Speaking to The Sun, the source admitted that things are “looking good” for Neil and Sienna.

“Neil and Sienna are totally smitten and want to spend as much time with each other as possible, so it made sense to move in together,” they said.

“Despite their age gap, they have plenty in common and get on really well,” they continued.

“It’s still early days but signs are looking good this relationship may have some legs,” they added.

Prior to Sienna, Neil was dating 24-year-old Colombian dancer Luisa Eusse. They were together for five months before they split last year.

Neil then dated Mexican model Kelly Lopez before being linked with Cuban dancer Gretel Pupo. He also dated underwear model Sophie Lily Kerr for three months too.

Katya and Neil were married from 2013 until 2019 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What happened with Neil and Katya?

Neil was, of course, previously married to his fellow Strictly pro, Katya Jones.

The couple tied the knot in 2013, however, they split in 2019 after Katya was spotted kissing her dance partner, Seann Walsh.

Despite their divorce, Neil and Katya have remained friends.

Comedian Seann Walsh recently spoke about how he found out about the kiss when the pictures were made public in 2018.

Read more: Jane McDonald’s life-changing surgery that impacted her career

“I left the wardrobe department and before I could order my first beer, my agent came over to and asked if he could have a word with me outside,” he said at a recent comedy show.

“We went into the BBC car park, my agent looked over his glasses and said: ‘About 20 minutes ago, they posted a photo of you kissing Katya outside a pub,'” he said.

“It was at that exact point that my life would turn upside down – the dream turned into a nightmare.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.