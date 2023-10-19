Strictly star Nadiya Bychkova lands shock job away from the show following gutting snub

Professional Strictly dancer Nadiya Bychkova has landed herself an unexpected new job after not appearing in this year’s series with a partner.

In 2017, the 34-year-old first made her Strictly debut and has been given a celebrity partner every year up until 2022. Last year, Nadiya danced with ’80s icon Matt Goss. However, they were eliminated third.

While she may not be too involved in this year’s series, a new announcement made this morning (October 19) proves that Nadiya is working on something exciting away from the show.

Nadiya doesn’t have a partner on Strictly this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Nadiya Bychkova will perform her very first DJ set

On Instagram, news announced that Nadiya will perform her first-ever DJ set for Discoliscious – founded by Denise Van Outen and Jemma Bolt.

On November 4, Denise and Jemma will join Nadiya for the upcoming charity event.

“Over half of the tickets have been sold already, so grab them while you can,” they revealed.

The event will take place at 25 Paul Street and will be in aid of Stonewall, a charity that supports the LGBGTQ+ community.

Nadiya poses alongside Jemma holding a large boombox for the announcement. In high spirits, the pair appear to be having a ball of a time. With more exciting things planned, a full line-up for the event will emerge in the upcoming days.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DISCOLISCIOUS™️ (@discoliscious)

Fans share their support

Within just hours of making the announcement, fans of Nadiya took to the comments section to share their support.

“See you there,” one user wrote. “Absolutely gorgeous,” another person shared. “Looove this!!!,” a third remarked.

Fans and friends shared their support (Credit: YouTube)

Nadiya’s showbiz pals also shared some love.

“I’m there!!” fellow Strictly dancer Janette Manrara commented.

“So excited! Can’t wait to watch you both B2B,” Denise shared. “So excited for this!!” Jemma also commented.

Read more: Strictly star Nadiya Bychkova ‘very angry over not having a celeb partner’ for 2023 series

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.