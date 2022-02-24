Motsi Mabuse supported by fans as she shares worrying family news

Motsi Mabuse shared some worrying family news on Twitter about her husband Evgenij Voznyuk’s parents.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge confessed she’s worried about her in-laws.

Motsi is married to her husband, Ukrainian dancer Evgenij. Currently, his parents live in Ukraine.

However, the country has hit headlines this week after Russia launched an attack overnight.

World leaders have condemned Russia’s actions, and citizens have been warned to stay inside and remain calm.

Motsi Mabuse worried about the safety of her in-laws (Credit: SplashNews.com)

As a result of the terrifying reports coming out of the country, Motsi took to Twitter to share her concern.

She said that her in-laws are unable to flee the country and must remain behind while trying to remain safe.

Motsi Mabuse shares concerns for family in Ukraine

Motsi tweeted: “Our parents have been told to go outside and to switch off water & gas! They have no possibility to get to the Polish border #Ukraine.

“It’s heartbreaking hearing my mother-in-law crying this morning, afraid and there absolutely nothing we can do! Just sad honestly!”

It’s heartbreaking hearing my mother in law crying this morning , afraid and there absolutely nothing we can do 😢! Just Sad honestly ❤️ — Motsi Mabuse (@MOTSI_MABUSE) February 24, 2022

As a result, fans rushed to share their support.

One replied: “Is she in Ukraine? I’m sorry. It’s such an awful frightening situation.”

Motsi Mabuse received an outpouring of support on Twitter (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another remarked: “So so sad. Thinking of you and all affected. Peace and freedom must prevail over this evil.”

“So sad. And it’s so awful for everyone there and all their families around the world,” said a third concerned follower.

Meanwhile, a fourth added: “Thinking of you, your husband and your whole family…”

Meanwhile, Motsi later went on to share her solidarity with Ukraine when she tweeted: “Prayers for the Ukraine and the World!!!”

Elsewhere, Motsi’s sister, Oti Mabuse, has revealed that she’s decided to quit Strictly Come Dancing after seven years.

She said: “I’m honestly so grateful to The BBC and will always remember that Strictly and BBC brought me to the UK – which I now call home and I have learnt and grown so much.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I can’t put into words how difficult this decision has been, but I have decided not to return for the next series.”

