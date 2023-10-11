Strictly Come Dancing star ‘engaged’ to new girlfriend a year after split from long-term partner?

In the latest Strictly news, fans are wondering whether a star from the BBC One dance series has got engaged.

Adam Peaty, who participated in the 2021 series of Strictly Come Dancing, confirmed his split from the mother of his son in August last year.

The Olympic swimmer, 28, shares his toddler son with Eirianedd Munro, with whom he was believed to have been in a relationship for three years.

Adam Peaty partnered up with Katya Jones for Strictly 2021 (Credit: BBC)

Earlier this summer, Adam was linked with Holly Ramsay, 23, the second eldest daughter of celebrity chef Gordon.

Their apparent relationship was later ‘confirmed’ on Instagram as they holidayed together. Additionally, Adam has appeared at an event at Silverstone with Holly and her dad, and also attended the Manchester launch of Gordon’s Lucky Cat restaurant in June.

But now, some social media users reckon they may have been another change in Adam and Holly’s relationship statuses. But are those Instagram followers correct?

Adam Peaty, Holly Ramsay and Gordon Ramsay pose for a pic together at Silverstone (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Strictly Come Dancing latest: Shock engagement?

After spying what was on Holly’s finger in a recent post, it seems some Insta observers have been pondering whether gold medallist Adam has put a ring on it.

Holly had shared three snaps promoting a skincare product. But in the carousel of pics that showed her applying it, several fans made reference in the comments section how she appeared to be flashing a sparkler.

And some of them discussed among themselves whether Holly had accepted a ring from Adam.

One commenter wrote about an assumption they’d made on seeing the image: “Thought the first was an engagement pic.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HollyAnna Ramsay (@hollyramsayy)

How fans reacted

Someone else indicated they had thought similarly, replying: “Me too!”

“I was thinking the same,” agreed a third person, adding: “I was like ‘Congrats… wait how does Daddy Gordon feel about it?!'”

Some fans seem to believe Holly Ramsay may have received a new ring… but was it from Adam Peaty? (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Meanwhile, a fourth person asked: “New ring?”. And yet another person joked, tagging in Holly’s dad: “‘@gordongram voice’ – when is the wedding????”

ED! has approached representatives for Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay for comment.

Read more: Axed Strictly Come Dancing star in very blunt dig at the judges

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.