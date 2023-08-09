Strictly’s Kevin Clifton shows off dramatic new look as he reveals shaved head

Strictly Come Dancing favourite Kevin Clifton has shocked fans as he debuted a new look on Instagram this week.

The 40-year-old, who shares a baby with Stacey Dooley, is now barely recognisable with all his hair shaved off. Kevin gave fans a sneak peek of his new hairdo on Monday (August 7) as he posted some videos from a WWE event he attended over the weekend.

But it was a subsequent photo from his partner Stacey that revealed the full extent of his transformation.

Kevin Clifton shows off new look

The cute picture showed the couple looking all loved up in their comfies together, but it was Kevin’s dapper new buzzcut that immediately caught the eye. Only time will tell how it will go down with Kevin’s many adoring fans…

The Strictly pro’s makeover comes as he and Stacey recently welcomed fans into their home for a new TV show.

“Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over: Family and Me” was released on W last week. It documents the couple’s parenthood journey since welcoming their first baby, Minnie, in January. Stacey also considers how her own experience as a mother has changed her perspective on the families she has met over the years while filming documentaries.

Kevin seems to be loving fatherhood, already speaking about having more children only a few months since the birth of his first.

“Stacey’s already talking about Minnie needing a brother or a sister. I can see us having more kids if we’re lucky enough and it happens for us,” he told OK! Magazine in an interview in June. “It’s the idea of them being a little gang and having each other’s backs. Me and my sister are a little gang and have each other’s backs – that’s what we’d like for Minnie.”

