Motsi Mabuse
Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse blasts German comedian after blackface storm

Motsi fought back against the sketch

By Paul Hirons
| Updated:

Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse has blasted a German comedian after he ‘blacked up’ for a sketch on TV.

The dancer, 39, took to social media to brand the comedy segment on German television “racist”

Motsi blasted the sketch (Credit: BBC)

What happened in the sketch slammed by Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse?

In an episode of German comedy show Schleichfernsehen, Helmut Schleich applied dark face paint during a sketch.

For the skit, he played a character called Maxwell – the fictional son of Bavarian Prime Minister Franz Josef Strauss, who has worked in Africa.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing: Craig Revel Horwood addresses fears Motsi Mabuse could miss 2021 series

Schleich said that they “really need a Black candidate for Chancellor again”.

He also added, that Strauss “left not only a lasting impression on his numerous visits to sub-Saharan Africa, but also a son.”

Helmut Schleich
Helmut Schleich is a German comedian (Credit: BR Kabarett & Comedy / YouTube)

How did Motsi react?

Motsi, who lives in Germany and is an outspoken critic of racism, soon blasted the sketch.

She said on social media: “At this stage it’s just actually being provocative, it’s insensitive, alarming, offensive and most of all racist!

“How many times must it be repeated. Why #blackfacing ???? @BR_Presse mhhhhh!!!

She continued: “It’s Easter, do we even get a break, and our sole interest is not pointing out racism to German media!”

It’s Easter, do we even get a break, and our sole interest is not pointing out racism to German media!

“We have lives and other joys! How can a video like that go through all levels of confirmation and then be aired! Don’t get it.

“A few years back the shame and embarrassment would be left on us and a feeling of cringe and disappointment, but things have changed.”

Motsi Mabuse slammed a German comedian for being racist
Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse said the sketch was racist (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

What was the comedian’s response?

In response, Schleich said: “It’s about satire, however, and as a cabaret artist it’s my job to exaggerate things.

“I made a conscious decision a long time ago to create this Strauss parody like this.

Read more: Oti Mabuse reveals sister Motsi was ‘attacked’ by trolls because she’s a woman

“It is precisely through a fictional son Maxwell Strauss that I show the import of neo-colonial music Structures from the global north to Africa.”

