Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse has blasted a German comedian after he ‘blacked up’ for a sketch on TV.
The dancer, 39, took to social media to brand the comedy segment on German television “racist”
What happened in the sketch slammed by Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse?
In an episode of German comedy show Schleichfernsehen, Helmut Schleich applied dark face paint during a sketch.
For the skit, he played a character called Maxwell – the fictional son of Bavarian Prime Minister Franz Josef Strauss, who has worked in Africa.
Schleich said that they “really need a Black candidate for Chancellor again”.
He also added, that Strauss “left not only a lasting impression on his numerous visits to sub-Saharan Africa, but also a son.”
How did Motsi react?
Motsi, who lives in Germany and is an outspoken critic of racism, soon blasted the sketch.
She said on social media: “At this stage it’s just actually being provocative, it’s insensitive, alarming, offensive and most of all racist!
“How many times must it be repeated. Why #blackfacing ???? @BR_Presse mhhhhh!!!
She continued: “It’s Easter, do we even get a break, and our sole interest is not pointing out racism to German media!”
“We have lives and other joys! How can a video like that go through all levels of confirmation and then be aired! Don’t get it.
“A few years back the shame and embarrassment would be left on us and a feeling of cringe and disappointment, but things have changed.”
What was the comedian’s response?
In response, Schleich said: “It’s about satire, however, and as a cabaret artist it’s my job to exaggerate things.
“I made a conscious decision a long time ago to create this Strauss parody like this.
“It is precisely through a fictional son Maxwell Strauss that I show the import of neo-colonial music Structures from the global north to Africa.”
