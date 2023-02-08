John and Johannes dancing on Strictly, Johannes Radebe on It Takes Two
Strictly star Johannes Radebe reveals backlash over same-sex pairing from mums who branded it ‘disgusting’

Johannes and John finished as runners-up in 2021

By Robert Emlyn Slater
Updated:

Strictly star Johannes Radebe has revealed the backlash he received over his same-sex pairing with John Whaite back in 2021.

The South African dancer has revealed that the pairing was branded “disgusting” by mums on social media.

Johannes Radebe and John Whaite on Strictly
John and Johannes came second on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Johannes Radebe talks same-sex pairing backlash

Back in 2021, Johannes and John made history as the first male same-sex pairing on the show.

John and Johannes were a hit with viewers – and managed to make it all the way to the final.

They eventually finished in second place, behind Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice.

Speaking about the seismic move on the ballroom floor, Johannes said he and John “changed the narrative”.

However, now Johannes has revealed that the same-sex pairing wasn’t without backlash or controversy.

Unsurprisingly, a lot of the backlash Johannes received at the time came from social media.

However, he was shocked to see that some of the abuse came from mums.

John Whaite and Johannes Radebe upset on Strictly
Johannes opened up over the backlash (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Johannes Radebe talks social media abuse

Johannes spoke about the backlash in an interview with the Guardian recently.

He revealed that after wearing heels during one performance, he had to stop social media.

“What took me by surprise was it was messages from mums,” Johannes said.

“Saying it’s disgusting. And you can imagine what makes me sad – they have kids,” he continued.

“Of course, it’s amplified by social media. If those women were standing in front of you, would they say those things to your face? I choose to respond to them in my actions,” he added.

Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe on Strictly It Takes Two
Johannes made a confession on It Takes Two (Credit: BBC)

Johannes makes brave therapy confession

The pro dancer’s confession about the backlash comes not long after he made a brave therapy confession.

Back in November, Johannes appeared on It Takes Two following his and Ellie Taylor’s exit from the competition.

At one point during the interview, Johannes was asked what his highlight of Strictly 2022 had been.

Not once have I had to reach out to my therapist this season.

“The highlight of my series would be her [Ellie], Janette,” he said.

“Not once have I had to reach out to my therapist this season,” he continued.

“You know what I mean? And that’s down to Ellie,” he said.

“I loved every single moment with you. I really have. So, the best part of my season was this woman,” he added.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing star shares baby news and admits already ‘discussing names’

'I Felt I Could Take Over The World': Why I Dance By Johannes Radebe | BBC Three Does Strictly

