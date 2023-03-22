Strictly star Johannes Radebe is set to share his inspirational life story in an exciting new project.

Johannes made history on Strictly in the show’s first ever male same-sex pairing with John Whaite in 2021.

Now, the dancing professional has announced to his followers on Instagram that he will be releasing a memoir called Jojo: Finally Home.

Strictly star Johannes Radebe reveals his ‘dream has come true’ as he announces exciting new project (Credit: ITV)

Johannes Radebe announces ‘dream has come true’

Johannes will be sharing his incredible story from his upbringing in South Africa to becoming a star the UK, in his new memoir Jojo: Finally Home.

After competing on South Africa’s version of Strictly, Johannes rose to fame by joining the BBC One version in 2018.

In 2019, he was partnered with soap star Catherine Tyldesley.

This really is a dream come true for me.

Since then, Johannes has become a beloved dancer on show and he even made history as he competed in the first same-sex pairing.

Now, the pro will finally be able to share his remarkable story with the rest the world, as his memoir will be released in September this year.

Sharing the news on Instagram, he wrote: “I’m so excited to announce that my memoir Jojo: Finally Home is coming out in September! This really is a dream come true for me. Not only have I found myself in places I never thought possible through my dancing but now I am sharing my story with the world in book form.

“That journey has sometimes been hard but it has lead me to my truth, my tribe and now I can say I’m finally home. I hope this book spreads joy and brings a message of hope to anyone who reads it. May it leave you with many experiences and feeling exhilarated at the end.

“Let it activate the spirit of empathy, love and compassion towards one another.”

Johannes Radebe made history by pairing up with John Whaite in Strictly’s first ever same-sex pairing (Credit: Cover Images)

Johannes’ new announcement leaves co-stars ecstatic

Many of Johanne’s Strictly co-stars rushed to the comments to share their excitement for the dancer.

Dianne Buswell wrote: “Sooooo proud of you.”

Oti Mabuse also commented: “Let’s go baby.”

Vito Coppola added: “YES JOJOOOOO BRAVOOOOO.” [Sic]

Former Strictly winner Ore Oduba said: “I’ll have ten copies pls Jojo.”

Stacey Dooley also replied: “Hurrrrrahhhhh!” [Sic]

Johannes’ memoir will be released in September 2023, but the book is already available to pre-order on Amazon.

