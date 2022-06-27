Strictly pro Johannes Radebe makes heartbreaking confession about his love life

Strictly star Johannes Radebe opens up about his love life after making history last year.

The star helped inspire many people in the LGBTQ+ community by being a part of the first male same-sex pair to compete on Strictly Come Dancing.

However, the strictly professional has made a heartbreaking confession about his own search for true love.

Strictly professional Johannes opened up about what pride month means to him after making Strictly history in the first same-sex pairing last year (Credit: ITV)

Johannes Radebe love life

Johannes made Strictly history when he was part of the first male same-sex pair to compete on Strictly Come Dancing.

The star was partnered up with British baker John Whaite and made it through to last year’s grand final but lost out to Rose-Ayling Ellis and Giovanni Pernice.

Talking to Hello! magazine, Johannes opened up about what pride month means to him.

He said: “For me, it’s a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community. I think it celebrates our history, where we’re going and how far we’ve come.”

Despite celebrating love this pride month, Johannes has confessed that he’s struggled to find love of his own.

Johannes Radebe confesses that he thought he didn’t deserve love due to “internalised homophobia” (Credit: Cover Images)

When asked about how his own search for love is going, the dancer explained that he thought he didn’t deserve love.

He said: “Due to internalised homophobia for the longest time, I thought that I did not deserve love. And it’s a journey and the fact that I’m here at a place of acceptance and abundance, I feel like I’m ready so we’ll see.”

Now, the dancer admitted that he’s ‘ready’ to look for love again.

Johannes claimed: “I’ll go on a couple of dates, I’m still checking out the scene, where my brothers at? Hit me up, call me up.”

