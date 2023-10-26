Inside Strictly star Janette Manrara’s stunning home she shares with Aljaz Skorjanec which is minutes from co-star

Strictly star Janette Manrara and her husband Aljaz Skorjanec recently moved home ahead of the birth of their daughter Lyra.

The family have now settled into their home in Cheshire after moving from London.

Here’s a look inside their gorgeous family home – which is just a short drive away from their Strictly co-stars…

Janette and Aljaz moved homes earlier this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Strictly star Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec’s home

In February, Janette and Aljaz confirmed they were moving home ahead of welcoming their baby girl. Janette explained to HELLO! that she and Aljaz were moving closer to Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson.

She said: “It will be so nice to have Uncle Gorka and Auntie Gemma nearby. Gemma and I share the same birthday so I can’t wait to tell her that we’ll be having a baby together too.”

Earlier this year, Janette documented their move and offered fans a glimpse into their new home.

Janette was “buzzing” to have a walk-in wardrobe (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Janette showed one aspect of the house which left her “buzzing” – a walk-in wardrobe. She said on Instagram: “I’m so happy. Now, get to hanging. Get to organising. Hopefully by Monday, I will have a completed wardrobe.”

In other posts, Janette showed the spacious kitchen and cosy living room full of boxes as they sorted through stuff. From the glimpses, the couple seem to have picked white walls and a pretty neutral theme.

It will be so nice to have Uncle Gorka and Auntie Gemma nearby.

However, there were spots of colour including green chairs and curtains in their dining room.

Janette shared a post in August which showed Dan Walker and Katya Jones visiting them. The group enjoyed lunch in the dining room.

The room featured a long wooden table, with khaki fluffy chairs and matching khaki curtains. Meanwhile, their spacious garden was on show.

The room also featured a large mirror and plants.

Also in August, Janette shared a better glimpse of their garden as her mum visited. The family enjoyed food outside as their light grey garden set was on show. They also had more plants and khaki cushions, continuing the theme from inside the house.

Janette and Aljaz’s home

Another area inside the house looks like the perfect tranquil corner to chill. Featuring a leather arm chair with a cream throw blanket, a black floor lamp and plant, Janette branded it the “perfect little space”.

Moving onto their living room, It Takes Two host Janette showed a glimpse of it during the move. It appears a cosy room featuring a grey corner sofa with the TV opposite on the wall.

Janette offered fans a glimpse inside their home (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Meanwhile, their kitchen appears very spacious with white countertops and black stools.

For little Lyra’s nursery, Aljaz and Janette picked a Disney theme. Speaking to HELLO!, they showed off the adorable room which featured a grey wooden cot and lots of cuddly toys.

It also featured a polka dot wall and framed Disney pictures. It also had a matching grey changing table and wardrobe.

