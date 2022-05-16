Janette Manrara shows off incredible bikini body as she enjoys sunshine

Strictly Come Dancing alumni Janette Manrara wowed fans with a stunning bikini snap on her Instagram yesterday (Sunday, May 15).

The 38-year-old is currently enjoying the sun in Slovenia with her husband, Strictly star Aljaž Škorjanec.

Janette showed off her incredible bikini bod (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Janette Manrara on Instagram

It Takes Two host Janette wowed her 503k Instagram followers with a glimpse at her stunning bikini body yesterday.

The pro dancer is currently enjoying the sun in her husband’s native country of Slovenia.

In the stunning selfie, Janette can be seen lying on a sunbed, wearing a red and white striped bikini.

The star is wearing sunglasses and reading a book called Fear Less Live More by Aimee Fuller.

“Sat in the garden, tanning, and having a read of this,” she captioned the snap, referencing the book.

“Good day so far…”

In another post, uploaded today (Monday, May 16), the Strictly Come Dancing star gave her followers another look at her bikini body.

The star uploaded a short video of herself doing yoga in a bikini in the garden this morning.

The sped-up footage shows Janette doing a variety of poses as a Harry Styles song plays in the background.

The rest of the video shows some of the stunning views Janette took in later in the day during a walk.

“A day of yoga in the morning, and peaceful walks w/ @natasaskorjanec at dusk,” she captioned the post.

Plenty of Janette’s 503k followers commented on the post.

“That looks so relaxing hope you’re having the best time,” one of her followers said.

“Ah that looks so peaceful and beautiful! Hope you’re having a lovely time away!” another wrote.

Aljaž is moving on from Strictly (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Aljaž leaving Strictly

Janette’s stunning snaps come not long after her husband, Aljaž, confirmed what his next career move is.

It was recently revealed that after nine years on Strictly Come Dancing, Aljaž is moving on.

The Slovenian star revealed in a recent interview with Hello! that he is taking acting lessons – and wants a career in Hollywood!

“I’ve had an incredible nine years on Strictly and have felt so lucky to be there, but it felt like the right time to take a risk and open myself up to new challenges,” he said.

“Do I want to go to Hollywood? Of course! If I didn’t dream big I would never have ended up on Strictly,” he continued.

Janette thinks her husband can make it to the silver screen too.

“I already imagine him as a Hollywood leading man, he definitely has what it takes and he has always been my Prince Charming,” she said.

