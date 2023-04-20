Strictly star HRVY at Creed premiere
Strictly star HRVY reveals heartbreaking family loss: ‘See you soon’

HRVY shared the sad news with his fans

By Robert Emlyn Slater
| Updated:

Strictly star HRVY revealed a heartbreaking family loss yesterday (Wednesday, April 19).

The 24-year-old shared the devastating news on Instagram for his followers to see.

Strictly star HRVY smiling
HRVY shared some devastating news (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Strictly star HRVY shares heartbreaking family loss

Yesterday saw Strictly star HRVY share some heartbreaking news.

The star took to his Instagram story to share the devastating family loss with his four million followers.

HRVY – real name Harvey Leigh Cantwell – revealed that his grandfather, Leslie, has passed away.

The singer was at his grandfather’s funeral yesterday.

Winnie the Pooh drawing on HRVY's story
HRVY shared the sad news on his story (Credit: hrvy / Instagram)

Star pays tribute

HRVY uploaded a photo of the funeral order of service booklet.

On the front cover is a picture of HRVY’s grandfather – Leslie – who died last month.

“Love you grandad [heart emoji] see you soon,” HRVY captioned the snap.

The Strictly star then showed fans the back of the booklet. On it, is a drawing of Winnie the Pooh and Piglet floating on balloons.

“How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye to hard – Winnie the Pooh,” the quote reads.

“On the back [crying emoji],” HRVY captioned the snap.

Janette Manrara and HRVY on Strictly
Janette and HRVY danced together on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Who is Strictly star HRVY?

HRVY is a 24-year-old singer from Kent. His musical career began in 2013 – and he has since released three EP’s. His most recent EP – Views from the 23rd Floor – came out last year.

Between 2014 and 2015, HRVY was a presenter on CBBC’s Friday Download alongside Molly Rainford.

In 2020, HRVY competed in the eighteenth series of Strictly Come Dancing, which featured the likes of Maisie Smith, Max George, Ranvir Singh, and Jaime Laing.

HRVY, who was dancing alongside Janette Manrara, made it all the way to the final. The couple ended up as runners-up, alongside Maisie and Jaime. Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse emerged victorious in that series.

HRVY is currently dating Mimi Slinger. Soap fans will recognise Mimi from Emmerdale. She played the role of Leanna Cavanagh between 2019 and 2021.

Read more: Strictly star Giovanni Pernice explains why love life is on back-burner and it’ll make you weep

HRVY and Janette Jive to Faith - Week 1 ✨ BBC Strictly 2020

