Strictly star Helen Skelton makes shock confession about son after admitting pressures of being ‘single mum’

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Helen Skelton has revealed that her young sons still sleep with her. She explained that her eldest son demanded 20 pounds to return to his own bedroom!

In an interview with Brood magazine, the presenter opened up about her children’s sleeping problems. Since her separation from rugby league star husband Richie Myler earlier this year, Helen has opened up about being a ‘single mum’.

The star has three children under the age of 10 – seven-year-old Ernie, five-year-old Louis and 10-month-old Elsie.

She explained how her children are “terrible sleepers” and prefer to sleep in her bed rather than their own.

She said: “I got my eldest to sleep in his own bed the other night and he was negotiating a deal and said he would for £20! I was like – ‘I can’t give you £20 a night!’ No wonder I’ve had to go back to work!”

Strictly star Helen Skelton opened up about being a single mum (Credit: SplashNews)

Helen Skelton children

Helen spoke about her struggle to balance being a mum with her career, saying she even felt guilty about getting a cleaner.

She confessed: “Like I hate cleaning, so I got a cleaner. I felt really bad about it at first, I felt really middle-class, and I would tidy up before they came, but then the lady said to me ‘why are you doing that, you are paying me to do this?’

“Oh, and don’t buy clothes that you need to iron! Again, why are you doing that to yourself.”

The star recently opened up about being a single mum, telling HELLO!: “Sometimes I am a full-time mum with the guilt of thinking I should be out working, and other times I am a working mum with the guilt that I’m not at home with them.”

Helen recently moved back home so she can focus on Strictly commitments (Credit: BBC)

Moving back with parents

After vacating the family home she shared with her ex-husband, Helen recently revealed that she and her three children had moved back in with her parents.

Helen’s parents are helping to look after their grandchildren while their daughter is busy with Strictly Come Dancing commitments.

However, the presenter still makes time for her family as often as possible.

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez appeared on Strictly: It Takes Two (Credit: BBC)

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez

Helen and dance partner Gorka Marquez were quick to warm to one another after being paired together, and the duo have formed a strong bond.

Following their performance on October 15, Gorka inspired his partner with a motivational declaration.

He told the presenter during the live show: “You are an amazing woman, very inspirational, an amazing mum, so believe in yourself please.”

The pair appeared on Strictly: It Takes Two yesterday and appeared as thick as thieves.

Gorka praised Helen’s hard work, stamina and “effortless” dancing, leading host Janette Manrara to jokingly halt their “love fest”.

Janette called the duo a “partnership made in heaven”.

You can catch Helen on Strictly on Saturday, November 5 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 7pm.

