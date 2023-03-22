Helen Skelton shares ‘great excitement’ as she introduces ‘new addition’ in family video

Strictly star Helen Skelton brought home a ‘new addition’ to the family yesterday, saying it sparked “great excitement”.

Fans were left devastated when Helen broke the heartbreaking news of her marriage breakdown last year, which occurred just weeks after she gave birth to her daughter Elsie.

But the presenter looks to being doing just fine as a single parent, as she recently shared her ‘great excitement’ with her children after greeting a new friend into her home.

TV presenter Helen Skelton welcomed ‘new addition’ to her home (Credit: Instagram)

Helen Skelton introduces ‘new addition’ to family

Helen shared her ‘great excitement’ with her followers yesterday.

The presenter welcomed home a frog and wasted no time in showing it to her children Ernie, Louis and Elsie.

In the Instagram video, Helen is holding her new friend in her hand while one of her kids ran away scared.

Helen is then heard saying: “It’s only a frog!”

She captioned the post: “Great excitement at the new addition to the house today.”

Strictly star Helen Skelton announced her split with Richie Myler last year (Credit: ITV)

Helen shares her three children with rugby player Richie Myler, but the pair unfortunately split last year shortly after the birth of their daughter.

Only a few weeks after the breakup, Richie then started dating Stephanie Thirkill and they are now expecting their first child together.

Taking to Instagram at the time, Helen revealed the heartbreaking news to her fans.

Helen shared: “Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children.”

But since the breakup, Helen has been on a journey of self discovery as she competed in the hit BBC One series Strictly and even reached the final.

During her appearance on the show, her partner Gorka Marquez also spoke highly of her.

He said: “I know you have been having a difficult time and I know you may not feel like you’re beautiful, good enough or anything. But if you don’t believe in yourself, I believe in you, everyone here believes in you.”

