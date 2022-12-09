Strictly Come Dancing’s Hamza Yassin joked today that a “miracle has happened” in training.

The wildlife presenter took to his Instagram story to share a funny video with his dance partner Jowita Przystal.

In the video, Hamza can be heard saying: “So we’re training today and a miracle has just happened. An absolute miracle. Let me just show you what it is gently.”

Then, Hamza turns the camera to Jowita who is drinking a bottle of water. The presenter continued: “Jowita drinking water, water and not coffee.

“It’s happened again! What is this? Wow! You can swim in that. She’s drinking water guys, something’s wrong. Either I’m doing some great moves or I’m putting her in stress that she’s drinking water. Normally she just drinks coffee.”

Hamza joked a “miracle had happened” (Credit: Instagram)

Strictly Come Dancing’s Hamza Yassin reveals miracle

As well as singer Molly Rainford, Hamza was recently announced as the latest celeb to join the Strictly tour next year.

In a statement, he said: “Strictly has changed my life in ways I never imagined, so to be doing the tour on top of it all is a dream come true! I’ve heard the tour audiences are unparalleled, so I’ll be relishing the atmosphere every night, and I’m so excited to share that experience with my fellow dancers – not to mention the judges.”

Molly also added: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining the Strictly Live Tour, performing for the huge arena crowds across the UK is going to be an incredible experience. I’m really looking forward to continuing my amazing Strictly journey and getting out on the road to meet all the fans.”

Other stars that are confirmed to perform are Will Mellor, Ellie Simmonds and Tyler West.

Hamza joked about Jowita drinking water (Credit: Instagram)

Strictly Tour 2023

Speaking about the tour, Will said: “Strictly has been one of the most memorable and emotional journeys I’ve ever been on! Stepping out of my comfort zone and being a part of this massive show is something I’ll never forget.

“I can’t wait to put on my dancing shoes and go around the country to perform on huge stages in front of thousands of people who have watched and supported us. Bring on the tour!”

Ellie also said: “Strictly was such an incredible life-changing and emotional experience for me. It gave me a huge confidence boost and the feeling that anything is possible! So to be able to continue my journey on the tour next year is going to be amazing. I can’t wait!”

Tyler added: “I am so happy my Strictly journey isn’t over quite yet and I can’t wait to relive some of our favourite dances and live like a pop-star on tour performing for audiences each night! I am buzzing to get on the road with the gang.”

In addtion, judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke will also be joining the dancers for the first time.

Read more: Strictly: Worrying reason Hamza Yassin is ‘losing confidence’ in competition?

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.