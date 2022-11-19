Strictly pro Giovanni Pernice has made a plea to his fans following his Children In Need performance last night.

Giovanni teamed up with Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke to perform during the BBC’s Children In Need special.

Speaking on Instagram today (November 19), Giovanni admitted it was “an honour” to perform and pleaded with fans to consider donating to Children In Need.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@giovannipernice)

Strictly star Giovanni Pernice on Children In Need

Alongside a clip of his and Anton’s performance, which saw the duo sing as well as dance, Giovanni wrote: “About last night…

“What an honour it was to perform on Children In Need @bbccin @bbc – alongside my other half @mrantondubeke – we wanted to entertain you all with something different, a classic song and dance!”

He added: “I cannot wait for you all to see our travel show and to go back on tour in 2023 with Him and Me and Made in Italy!

“If we made you smile, and if you can, please do donate to the brilliant cause Children In Need, who do so much incredible work!

Anton and Giovanni performed for Children In Need last night (Credit: BBC)

Children In Need last night

“Your donations will help children and young people all over the UK.”

Many of Giovanni’s fans gushed over the routine as one said: “Loved it great performance and such a great cause. Both great entertainers dancers and singers.”

What an honour it was to perform on Children In Need.

Another commented: “Best thing I saw all night, my daughter and I loved it. You two are absolutely brilliant at what you do.”

A third wrote: “Gio, I smiled from beginning to end of that performance – brilliant. Can’t wait to see you both at the London Palladium next year.”

Meanwhile, someone else said: “Love this!!!!! I miss Anton dancing! And you were just superb!”

Giovanni asked fans to considering donating (Credit: BBC)

Fans will be over the moon next year as Giovanni and Anton are heading on their summer tour as well as starring in their very own BBC travel show.

The travel show will show Italian dancer Giovanni bring Anton along to his home in Italy.

Giovanni gushed in a statement: “To say this has been a dream project is an understatement. Taking Anton to my much-loved home of Sicily was simply Bellissima!

“We danced, we laughed and had the time of our lives – with great culture, food and company.

“I cannot wait for viewers in the UK to come on this journey with us. See you in the Sicilian sun! Ciao.”

Anton also said in a statement: “When I first heard about this trip it was pretty irresistible. What’s not to love?

“It’s all my favourite things, great food, great country and spending time in the sunshine with Giovanni. Marvellous!”

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Best TV Judge now!

Did you watch Giovanni and Anton’s performance last night? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.