Giovanni Pernice at Strictly launch show
Strictly star Giovanni Pernice issues warning to fans in Instagram message

Oh no!

By Entertainment Daily

Strictly Come Dancing’s Giovanni Pernice has issued a warning to fans after someone tried to con them out of their money.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the professional dancer shared a screenshot of an email and wrote: “Wow… peps, obvs this is not me! [Sic]

“Don’t send money to anybody, it’s not me.”

The screenshot’s message read: “A silly woman got conned out of money again, just to let you know. Someone is trying their hardest to get money out of Gio’s fans.

Giovanni shared that a person was trying to con his fans (Credit: Giovanni Pernice Instagram)

Giovanni Pernice on Strictly

“I’ve been asked for 1000. I want to meet him, but not paying this.”

Giovanni has appeared as a professional dancer on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing since 2015. His first celebrity partner on the show was Coronation Street actress Georgia May Foote.

The pair finished as joint runners-up with Kellie Bright and Kevin Clifton.

Strictly star Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis at BAFTAs
Giovanni and Rose Ailing-Ellis won Strictly in 2021 (Credit: Cover Images)

Last year in 2021, Giovanni won the series with EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis, who became the show’s first deaf contestant.

Meanwhile, Giovanni recently celebrated finishing his six-month UK tour.

Sharing a snap of him on stage, he wrote last month: “The final day has arrived. 6 months touring the UK – 160 shows across every city.

“‘This Is Me’ and ‘Him and Me’ has been the best way to celebrate the most incredible year! I couldn’t have done it without the incredible casts and backstage crew.

Strictly star Giovanni Pernice talking on This Morning
Giovanni recently celebrated ending his six-month tour (Credit: ITV)

Giovanni just finished his UK tour

“A special thanks to my dance partner @laurenmayoakley who is the best touring partner. MR @mrantondubeke well you are a legend @alanburkitt. Our Director/Choreographer who created 2 incredible shows.”

He added: “Thanks to @paul_stc and everyone at @strictlytheatreco for everything. But most of all – thank you thank you thank you – to every audience member who came to support us. It means the world and I will see you next year with MADE IN ITALY & HIM & ME.  I can’t wait!”

Taking to the comment section, one fan wrote: “Incredible show!!”

A second wrote: “Absolutely BRILLIANT show. You are definitely 1000% the ‘Greatest Showman’ with the best sense of humour.”

Another commented: “I can’t wait either! Just a small matter of Strictly in between.”

