Strictly star Giovanni Pernice issues warning to fans in Instagram message

Strictly Come Dancing’s Giovanni Pernice has issued a warning to fans after someone tried to con them out of their money.
Taking to his Instagram stories, the professional dancer shared a screenshot of an email and wrote: “Wow… peps, obvs this is not me! [Sic]
“Don’t send money to anybody, it’s not me.”
The screenshot’s message read: “A silly woman got conned out of money again, just to let you know. Someone is trying their hardest to get money out of Gio’s fans.
Giovanni Pernice on Strictly
“I’ve been asked for 1000. I want to meet him, but not paying this.”
Giovanni has appeared as a professional dancer on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing since 2015. His first celebrity partner on the show was Coronation Street actress Georgia May Foote.
The pair finished as joint runners-up with Kellie Bright and Kevin Clifton.
Last year in 2021, Giovanni won the series with EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis, who became the show’s first deaf contestant.
Meanwhile, Giovanni recently celebrated finishing his six-month UK tour.
Sharing a snap of him on stage, he wrote last month: “The final day has arrived. 6 months touring the UK – 160 shows across every city.
“‘This Is Me’ and ‘Him and Me’ has been the best way to celebrate the most incredible year! I couldn’t have done it without the incredible casts and backstage crew.
Giovanni just finished his UK tour
“A special thanks to my dance partner @laurenmayoakley who is the best touring partner. MR @mrantondubeke well you are a legend @alanburkitt. Our Director/Choreographer who created 2 incredible shows.”
He added: “Thanks to @paul_stc and everyone at @strictlytheatreco for everything. But most of all – thank you thank you thank you – to every audience member who came to support us. It means the world and I will see you next year with MADE IN ITALY & HIM & ME. I can’t wait!”
Taking to the comment section, one fan wrote: “Incredible show!!”
A second wrote: “Absolutely BRILLIANT show. You are definitely 1000% the ‘Greatest Showman’ with the best sense of humour.”
Another commented: “I can’t wait either! Just a small matter of Strictly in between.”
Read more: Strictly contestants 2022: All the stars CONFIRMED for this year’s line-up
So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.