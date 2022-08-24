Strictly star Giovanni Pernice flashes the flesh in video with topless co-star

Strictly pro Giovanni Pernice flashed the flesh today in a video with his co-stars.

The Italian dancer, who won the 2021 series of Strictly Come Dancing, was filmed by makeup artist Briony Blake sitting in what appears to be a makeup room.

Giovanni is seen sitting in a chair while topless with just a pair of black trousers on.

Strictly’s Giovanni flashed the flesh on Instagram today (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Giovanni Pernice on Instagram

However, the first button on Giovanni’s trousers are undone.

In the clip, Briony says: “Look who found me.”

Giovanni says: “It’s so nice to be back in this chair guys. I’ve missed actually. I look absolutely scintillating tonight.”

Giovanni then reaches over and cuddles into Briony’s neck.

Gorka also joined in! (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Meanwhile, in another video, Giovanni is seen pretending to put makeup on as his co-star Gorka Marquez poses topless in the mirror.

Giovanni and Gorka are getting ready for the new series of Strictly, which starts next month.

Earlier this week, the show announced some big news about Blackpool this year.

The show’s executive producer, Sarah James, said: “We know how much viewers love the Strictly themed weeks, so it’s fantastic to be able to announce a new one, celebrating the BBC’s centenary.

“It’s the icing on the cake to be able to confirm that we are returning to the iconic Blackpool Tower ballroom this year.

“We can’t wait to get back to Blackpool.”

Elsewhere, a live audience will also be returning this year.

The BBC said: “The stunning 20th series returns, bringing glamour and show-stopping dancing back to Saturday nights on BBC One.

“And we’re extremely excited to be able to welcome an audience back to the studio for this year’s shows.”

