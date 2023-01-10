Giovanni Pernice smiling in a gran jacket
Strictly star Giovanni Pernice has stunned fans with his latest Instagram upload.

It features the professional dancer in bed – and then dancing – in a pair of “hot” silk pyjamas.

The post, an ad for Actimel, certainly set pulses racing, as fans swooned over Giovanni, who is rumoured to be dating fellow champion Jowita Pryzstal.

Strictly star Giovanni Pernice has delighted fans by dancing in his PJs (Credit Splash News)

Strictly star Giovanni Pernice in his PJs

Sharing a video of himself prancing around the house wearing pyjamas, Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni said: “As a professional dancer, I love to keep active!

“That’s why I’ve teamed up with @actimel_uk to create ‘Moves for Im-Move-ity’ – to inspire the nation to dance their way through their morning routines.

“From the Toothbrush Tango when you’re brushing your teeth to the Fridge Foxtrot when grabbing your breakfast… Mornings will never be the same again!”

And that was a sentiment that his followers most definitely appears to agree with.

Giovanni leaves fans swooning with ‘hot’ video

“Well that’s made my morning,” declared one Giovanni fan, adding the love heart eyes emoji.

“Moving with Gio in his jim jams – I can do that!” swooned a second.

“I’ll join the queue..!” declared a third.

“This has made my day!” swooned another.

“Looking hot in your PJs Giovanni,” another declared.

“Omfg I needed this – wow Giovanni!” swooned another.

Giovanni Pernice wearing glasses
Giovanni delighted fans with his latest upload (Credit: Instagram)

The Strictly star is no stranger to swooning fans.

He previously set hears aflutter when he appeared on the 2022 series sporting a new look.

He was seen watching one episode of the show from the audience, while wearing a pair of glasses.

“How fit does Giovanni look in those specs?” cooed one.

Giovanni was clearly reading the comments, as he’s been seen in them more than once since!

