Fleur East makes viewers cringe with ‘excruciating’ behaviour on It Takes Two: ‘Don’t do it again’

It Takes Two host Fleur East made viewers cringe with her “excruciating” behaviour during last night’s show (Monday, October 2).

The former Strictly star’s actions went down so poorly that some viewers begged her “Don’t do it again”.

Fleur rapped on the show (Credit: BBC)

What did Fleur East do during Strictly: It Takes Two last night?

Last night’s edition of It Takes Two was hosted by Fleur – and it got off to something of a cringeworthy start.

At the beginning of the episode, Fleur did a recap on everything that happened in Strictly over the weekend. However, she didn’t do it in the conventional manner.

Fleur’s wrap-up of the weekend’s events was done as a rap. “With so much happening this week, let’s rap this up,” Fleur said, before launching into her verses.

As she ended, the crew behind the camera could be heard cheering. The reaction from viewers at home was far different though.

Fleur’s rapping didn’t go down well (Credit: BBC)

Viewers slam Fleur East behaviour on Strictly: It Takes Two

Fans of the show were not impressed with Fleur’s rap on the show last night.

“No no no no no Fleur – what the hell was that rap???? I hid under my T-Shirt. Please don’t do it again,” one Strictly fan tweeted.

“Fleur’s rap was great but don’t do it again dorl,” another said. “Fleur is great she just needs to avoid doing the rap in the future. Stick to the traditional VTs like in previous years,” a third wrote.

“It takes a certain level of awful to make this programme even more banal. Step forward Fleur East and her excruciating rap,” another said.

“I’m really liking Fleur as a presenter but sorry – that rap corner is cringey and needs to go,” another said.

Some enjoyed it though: “Fleur [clapping emojis],” one fan tweeted. “FLEUR’S RAP YESSSS GIRL!!!!!” another gushed.

“Watching #ItTakesTwo & Fleur is a natural – it’s like she has always been there,” a third wrote.

Fleur made her debut last week (Credit: BBC)

Viewers deliver their verdict on Fleur

In other Fleur-related news, fans of the show delivered their verdict on the star hosting the show after she made her debut last week.

It’s safe to say she has gone down well with viewers.

“@FleurEast obviously learned a lot about dance on her time on the show, her questions are informed and focused #ittakestwo… natural interviewer as well,” one fan tweeted.

“Great to get #ittakestwo back. Loving the partnership of @JManrara and @FleurEast,” another said.

“So refreshing to see 2 women presenting #ItTakesTwo for the first time. #Strictly. Fleur and Janette have a great dynamic already,” a third wrote.

“@FleurEast you are an absolute natural as host of #ItTakesTwo … a breath of fresh air. You’re so warm, kind, calm, knowledgeable and encouraging,” another said.

Read more: Amy Dowden takes on new TV role away from Strictly Come Dancing: ‘The experience was just brilliant’

It Takes Two continues tonight (Tuesday, October 3) at 7pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.