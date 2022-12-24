Strictly star Dianne Buswell responds to split rumours with Joe Sugg after flying home alone

Strictly professional Dianne Buswell seemingly addressed split rumours about her relationship with Joe Sugg via Instagram this week.

There was intense speculation that the pair had split after Dianne, 33, flew home to Australia to spend Christmas with her family while Joe, 31, stayed in the UK.

The couple met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Dianne Buswell sparks split rumours by flying to Australia

After Dianne posted pictures of herself on Instagram flying first class to Oz, fans began to question why her long-term beau wasn’t joining her for the holidays.

In the caption, Dianne wrote: “I’m almost in the land of oz!!! What a difference 24 hours of flying makes, then vs now!

“Been practising my Australian accent on the plane! I’m rusty!”

Many began to speculate that the pair had split up, and that’s why he wasn’t tagging along. However, others believed the pair wanted to spend time with their respective families during the Christmas period and so decided to spend it apart.

Fan reactions to Dianne Buswell flying solo

Strictly fans took to the comments of Dianne’s post to wish her safe travels. However, many also questioned why Joe was nowhere to be seen as he had previously spent Christmas with Dianne’s family in Australia.

One fan asked: “Is Jo with you? Have a fabulous time.”

“Happy travelling! Are you on your own?” said another.

“Are you and @joe_sugg still together?”

Yet another commented: “Have Dianne and Joe ended it..? Feel like I don’t see them together anymore.”

Some fans defended the couple and tried to settle the rumours.

One fan said, “Joe’s mum has also been sick, so that might have something to do with it. Also, he has his own family to spend time with.”

Another said: “Couples can have Christmas apart also. People guessing and stirring. Talk about nosy and jealous peeps out there!!”

Thankfully, Strictly Come Dancing‘s Dianne posted a picture of herself and Joe on Facetime last night, quashing any rumours of a split.

Dianne shared a snap of the couple Facetiming each other (Credit: Instagram)

Joe can be seen smiling into the camera while Dianne smiles alongside her brother, who is dressed up as Santa.

In a vlog posted to Dianne’s YouTube channel, Joe appeared in an elf costume while the couple opened each other’s presents. They wanted to gift each other their presents before Dianne jetted off to Oz to spend time with her family.

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg – a Strictly love story

The couple met in 2018 while partnered together on the much-loved BBC show Strictly Come Dancing, finishing as runners-up to Stacey Dooley and Kevin Cliffton.

Dianne and Joe even moved to a large home in the countryside together in 2019 after dating only a year.

They even did a UK tour, The Joe and Dianne Show, where they performed for fans across the country.

