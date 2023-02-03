Strictly star Dianne Buswell sent her followers into a frenzy with a cheeky Instagram post yesterday (Thursday, February 2).

The Australian dancer seemed to tease that she was prepping for her own hen party – leading to fans wondering if they’d missed something huge.

Strictly star Dianne Buswell sends fans into a frenzy

Yesterday saw Dianne take to Instagram with a post that stunned her fans.

The 33-year-old uploaded two snaps for her 898k followers to see.

In one, Dianne, wearing a bridal veil over a sparkly dress, can be seen applying lipstick in a dressing room mirror.

In the second photo, Dianne, still with her bridal veil, poses for a selfie with what looks to be her makeup team.

“Hens party vibes,” she captioned the post. She also added a bride emoji and a ring emoji to the end of her caption.

The post had the expected reaction, with some of her followers expressing surprise.

Some wondered whether that they’d missed her announcing her engagement to long-term partner Joe Sugg.

Joe and Dianne have been together since 2018 (Credit: ITV)

Strictly star Dianna Buswell confuses fans

Fans took to the comment section to discuss Dianne’s post.

“Wait did I miss the engagement??” one fan commented.

“Wait….did I miss something???” another asked.

“Yeh my hen night,” Dianne jokingly replied.

Wait….did I miss something?

“OmGGGG!!! CONGRATULATIONS!!! What fab-u-lous news!!!! The best news ever! Congrats to you BOTH!!!” a third confused fan said. [Sic]

However, it emerged that Dianne isn’t actually engaged and isn’t planning a hen party.

The get-up is what she has to wear for one of her dances on the Strictly Tour, which is still making its way around the UK.

“It’s one of our dances,” she eventually explained in the comment section.

There were rumours recently that Joe and Dianne had split (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Dianne rubbishes Joe split claims

Dianne’s cheeky post comes not long after she had to rubbish rumours that she and Joe have split.

Joe and Dianne met on Strictly in 2018 and began dating not long after.

However, in December, rumours were abound that Dianne and Joe had split.

The couple hadn’t posted about each other on Instagram for weeks, and Dianne went back to Australia alone this Christmas.

However, Dianne uploaded a picture of Joe to her story for her fans to see. It showed her boyfriend in a bee suit.

“Going through my camera roll and and this made me lol @joesugg,” she captioned the snap.

