Strictly ‘curse’ strikes again as star ‘splits from boyfriend’: ‘There remains a lot of love there’

The Strictly ‘curse’ has reportedly struck again as a contestant has split from her boyfriend.

Ellie Simmonds – who appeared on the 2022 series of Strictly Come Dancing – has separated from her partner, reports claim.

Ellie and Matt Dean have known each other since childhood. A source has now claimed the pair “have sadly split but it was amicable on both sides”.

Strictly star Ellie Simmonds splits from boyfriend?

The insider allegedly told The Sun: “Ellie and Matt have sadly split but it was amicable on both sides and there remains a lot of love there.

“They preferred to keep their relationship out of the public eye and it was the same with the break up, but both are doing OK.”

Strictly ‘curse’ strikes?

Last year, Ellie revealed that Matt encouraged her to do Strictly. She was partnered with Nikita Kuzmin on the show.

The Olympic swimmer previously told The Sun: “I was like shall I, shall I not. Then I spoke to my other half Matt, and he was like ‘go for it Ellie, take that leap of faith, you don’t know unless you try.’

“Now I’m so happy I said yes. As soon as I did we were bouncing around the kitchen like yay! Like little buzzing bees.”

At the time, she also addressed claims of the so-called curse. She said: “It’s just about dancing isn’t it and having fun. Yes you’re close with [your dance partner] and you get to know them and they’re so funny. But no, it’s just amazing to be part of it. They feel like family already and it’s only day two really.”

Last month, Ellie shared photos from a trip to Australia as she admitted that “unplanned/last minute trips are normally the best”.

She added: “The most amazing couple of weeks solo travelling around Aus. So many highlights in such a beautiful country – walking barefoot in Byron Bay, Scuba Diving the Great Barrier Reef and eating Açai bowls every day!

“Thanks so much to everyone who took their time out to catch up with me, show me around and give me the best time!”

