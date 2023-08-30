Strictly star makes cryptic remark over show’s ‘curse’: ‘It’s definitely a real thing’

The so-called Strictly “curse” has been around for years – and the phenomenon has been blamed for the breakdown of many relationships.

While stars have previously laughed it off, former contestant, singer HRVY, claims it’s “definitely a real thing”.

The pop sensation – real name Harvey Leigh Cantwell – appeared on the BBC show in 2020 and was paired with professional dancer Janette Manrara.

In an interview with Metro.co.uk, Harvey cryptically opened up about his experience of the infamous curse.

HRVY says the Strictly ‘curse’ is very real…

“I know it’s real. I’m not going to say any more than that, but as someone who’s done the show – I’m not saying that I’ve experienced it firsthand myself – but I may have seen…” he shared, before adding: “It’s definitely a real thing.”

He continued: “People talk about it and it’s like a bantering thing and I thought the same thing until I did it and then was like, ‘Wow, yeah’.”

When asked why he thinks so many have fallen victim, HRVY said: “It could be the intimacy of dancing. It could be the fact that you’re with a group of people for weeks and weeks and weeks. You could almost say it’s like Love Island but you’re not on an island, you’re in a dance studio but it’s definitely real.”

HRVY’s love life

During his time on the show, HRVY was linked to fellow contestant Maisie Smith. But he later revealed that he “played up” dating rumours with the EastEnders star.

“Nothing happened. It was funny to watch everyone talk about it. Sometimes we were like, ‘Shall we play up to it?’ We are really good friends and still speak,” he previously told The Sun.

HRVY is now dating former Emmerdale actress Mimi Slinger. The pair have been together since October 2021.

Meanwhile, Maisie is in a relationship with The Wanted star Max George – who also appeared on Strictly in 2020.

Maisie and Max first met on the show, but it wasn’t until the live arena tour two years later that they struck up a romance.

