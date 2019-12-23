Strictly couple Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg hit with more baby speculation

Dancing couple Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell are due to perform together in the Strictly Come Dancing on Christmas Day.

The couple have jetted off to Dianne's homeland of Australia to enjoy a romantic winter break.

But the pair, who met on the BBC dancing competition last year, sparked pregnancy rumours after sharing one particular selfie.

Read more: Joe Sugg reveals painful injury ahead of Strictly Christmas Special

Dianne, 30, posted a snap to her timeline, this time showing the pair sharing an ice cream.

"What’s yours is mine and what’s mine is yours even choc mint ice cream! That’s true love," she said, before leaving a heart emoji.

And it wasn't long before one fan spotted something in the couple's PDA.

One fan asked: "Is that a little baby bump I see?"

Is that a little baby bump I see?

But another fan replied: "I think it's the wind. Look at @joe_sugg T-shirt sleeve."

Earlier this year, Dianne was forced to deny pregnancy rumours earlier on in the year after she said she was preparing for a 'new project'.

Read more: Strictly's Dianne Buswell reveals 'addiction' that left her barely able to walk up the stairs

Elsewhere, Joe shared a snap from the holiday, which showed Joe and Dianne enjoying the sunshine Down Under while sitting on a pier.

Joe, 28, joked in the caption: "Nervously laughing as we realise that we’ve not finished our Christmas shopping yet."

One fan replied: "Hope you guys get it done then!!"

Ent Daily has contacted their reps for comment on this story.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.