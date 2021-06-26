Caroline Quentin has stunned fans after sharing a naked video of herself skinny dipping in a pond.

The Strictly Come Dancing star, 60, stripped off completely before hopping into the water at her countryside home.

Caroline was joined by a selection of animals – including a visiting racing pigeon – and admitted it was “really cold” as she swam around.

What did Caroline Quentin say in her video?

Uploading the hilarious video to Instagram, Caroline told her fans: “Swimming An Audience With … Ottoline, Ryan the Racing pigeon, Queenie, Korkie and Gert.”

Caroline’s husband Sam Farmer recorded the amusing video of her skinny dipping in the great outdoors.

The footage begins with the Men Behaving Badly and Jonathan Creek star introducing her Instagram followers to her “audience”.

“It is very cold tonight but mercifully everyone has come to watch me swimming,” she chuckled.

“Look, there’s this cat, that dog and there’s Ryan Pigeon. Everyone’s here…and the dogs.”

Caroline’s husband Sam shot the video of her skinny dipping (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Caroline then starts to swim, before saying: “Where’s Ryan Pigeon? Pige! Ryan!

“If you’re wondering why this visiting racing pigeon is called Ryan, it’s because I worked with a brilliant actor called Ryan Pigeon once.”

Gingerly doing breast stroke in the water, she adds: “Oooh, it’s really cold tonight. Properly cold, Sam.”

So what have her fans said about the post?

Fans have gone wild for Caroline’s funny video, with one commenting: “That’s hysterical!”

Another told the actress: “Wild swimming! Looks such fun. Total bliss.”

Country living

Caroline married her husband Sam in 2006 after meeting him on the set of Men Behaving Badly.

Sam had been working as a runner on the hit BBC One comedy show, which saw Caroline play the character Dorothy.

The couple have two children together and live in a beautiful farmhouse with 35 acres of land in Devon.

In 2018, two years before signing up to Strictly Come Dancing, Caroline spoke about her life in the country.

Caroline took part in Strictly Come Dancing last year (Credit: BBC)

She told The Times: “I live in the countryside. Everything is a bloody disaster.

“We’re on a hill, in the full face of the weather. If it rains a lot, we get a load of water in the sitting room.

“It’s worth it. I’m looking at one of the most beautiful views in the world.”

Caroline also revealed that she grows all of her own vegetables and even planted an orchard on hers and Sam’s land.

Last year, following her elimination from Strictly, she posed for a make-up free picture while drinking a cup of tea alongside her dogs.

“Back where I belong,” she told her Instagram followers.

