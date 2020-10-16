Strictly Come Dancing winner Kelvin Fletcher reveals adorable addition to family

Strictly Come Dancing winner Kelvin Fletcher has revealed his latest addition to his family.

The former Emmerdale actor shared a photo to his Instagram as he enjoyed a cuppa in his Auntie’s cafe.

But it was his new furry puppy which took centre stage as Kelvin said he’s now “officially a dog owner”.

Strictly star Kelvin Fletcher introduces new pup

In the picture, Kelvin held the puppy in his arms as he sat alongside his Auntie.

He wrote: “Friday’s don’t get much better!

“Nice stroll around the market and then to my auntie’s cafe for a (free) brew! Oh and yes I’m now officially a dog owner!

“And yes I carry her in a bag.”

Kelvin Fletcher introduced his new puppy (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans gushed over the adorable pooch, with one person commenting: “The dog though… just casually stealing the show.”

Another wrote: “OMG your dog is beautiful.”

A third joked: “Such a cutie! So is the dog.”

It looks like Kelvin and his wife Liz Marsland will have their hands full now with two children and a pup.

The couple are parents to daughter Marnie and son Milo.

Kelvin’s fans gushed over his puppy (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When did Kelvin win Strictly?

Kelvin was crowned the winner of Strictly last year with his professional partner Oti Mabuse.

During his time on the show, Kelvin and Liz were hit by reports their marriage was ‘on the rocks’ after he had a late night out with Oti.

However, Kelvin later cleared things up and admitted he was “bewildered” by the attention.

He told The Sun: “Everything is amazing. I am just a little bit bewildered by all the attention. But I am sure it will all blow over.”

Meanwhile, after being spotted out without her wedding ring on, Liz spoke out on Instagram.

Kelvin won Strictly Come Dancing in 2019 (Credit: BBC)

She said: “That ring is heavy. It only comes out on special occasions!

“Oh and it was fake tan day #nodramahere.”

