Strictly Come Dancing star’s brother ‘nearly died’ over Christmas after ‘major’ heart attack

Strictly Come Dancing star Saffron Barker has revealed her older brother has suffered a ‘major heart attack’.

The 22-year-old, who appeared on Strictly in 2019 and was partnered with AJ Pritchard, said that her social media star brother Casey was ‘lucky to still be with us’.

Strictly Come Dancing: Star says brother suffered ‘major heart attack’

Posting to her Instagram story at the weekend, the YouTuber shared the news of her 27-year-old brother’s heart attack.

We are so lucky he is still here with us.

Saffron uploaded a snap of Casey lying in a hospital bed and striking a peace sign for the camera while dressed in a hospital gown.

She captioned the post: “Rest up big bro. Please send all your love to @caseybarker yesterday he suffered a major heart attack, we are so lucky he is still here with us. love you case xxxx.”

Strictly star’s brother says he made it to the hospital ‘just in time’

Casey, who is a father of three, also updated his 309k fans later on in the day, telling them: “Not the way I hoped/ expected to end 2022 but grateful I even get to see 2023.

“Yesterday I had a heart attack whilst home with Nicole and the kids, rushed into hospital and made it just in time to prevent it being fatal.”

He added: “I’m feeling much better and resting up in hospital.”

Since then, it appears that Casey is back resting up at home as the dad has uploaded several Instagram stories, including one of his bundle of joy.

Strictly star Saffron and Gogglebox star spark dating rumours

It comes as Saffron has fuelled romance rumours with Googlebox star Tom Malone Jr.

The pair, who both took part in E4’s The Real Dirty Dancing, posed up a storm for a sweet selfie on New Year’s Eve.

In the snap, Saffron and Tom were dressed up in Grease-inspired ensembles ready to ring in 2023 together.

So are these two together?

Referencing the iconic 1970s hit film, the alleged couple wore matching black leather jackets that had “T Birds” emblazoned on the back.

Saffron captioned the snap, which saw the two put their around each other, with: “Go Grease Lightening.”

One fan responded to the snap: “Need answer are you two an item WHAT ??? If so it’s great.”

Someone else asked: “Is that the guy from a family on Gogglebox?” to which another fan replied: “New boyfriend wow.”

A third fan gushed: “Love, love this please say you are together.”

“So are these two together?” Someone else simply asked.

Other fans questioned whether or not Tom is still in a relationship with model Bryony Briscoe.

“Guessing he’s not Bryony anymore?” someone mused.

